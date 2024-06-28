Daily News Brief | June 28, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

The Plebes are here and we have video proof and a few great photos! The Annapolis Film Society is bringing a special screening of “Luther: Never Too Much” a biopic of Luther Vandross on July 10th. We have a list of events for you to consider this weekend from, Dinner Under the Stars to soccer, to shopping and concerts. Our Local Business Spotlight drops at noon on Saturday with Bello Machre. And, of course, we have our Canines & Crosstreks segment with Bella today!

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with some animals from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. Check out this week's Canines & Crosstreks!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

Good morning, it’s Friday, June 28th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

And just like that, 1200 Mids were snuggled into their beds! Long day, but a fun one–be sure to check our our video from I-Day. Well, it is Friday, so we better get into it, shall we?

1,187 men and women reported to Alumni Hall at the Naval Academy yesterday for Induction Day, culminating in an Oath of Office ceremony this evening. These incoming plebes, or freshmen, were processed through various stations to become members of the Naval Academy’s Class of 2028. The stations included uniform issue, medical examinations, haircuts, and learning to salute. After the 6 pm Oath of Office ceremony at Tecumseh Court outside Bancroft Hall, plebes met with their families for the last time until Plebe Parents’ Weekend in mid-August. Plebe Summer, a rigorous training period, officially begins after the ceremony. By the numbers, the Class of 2028 includes 814 men and 373 women from nearly 15,000 applications, with 511 minority students and 17 international students. Legacy students include 38 men and 27 women, with seven having both parents as alumni. During Plebe Summer, students consume 4,000 calories per day, wake at 5:30 am, undergo 135 hours of physical training, run 100 miles, and memorize 225 pages of the Reef Points manual. They will not have access to the internet, television, music, movies, or radio, and are allowed only three phone calls during the seven weeks. Walk in the park!

The Annapolis Film Society and the Annapolis Film Festival will screen the documentary “Never Too Much” at the Bowen Theater in Maryland Hall on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. The film chronicles the life and career of Luther Vandross, focusing on his early years and rise to fame at Harlem’s Apollo Theater. Using rare archival footage and interviews with friends and collaborators such as Mariah Carey and Dionne Warwick, the film explores Vandross’ Grammy-winning career, personal life, and health struggles. Directed by Dawn Porter, the documentary aims to highlight Vandross’ significant impact on late 20th-century music. Tickets are available now and will sell out, with doors opening at 6:30 pm and the film starting at 7:00 pm.

Here’s what’s happening this weekend: On Saturday, June 29th, from 8 am to 2 pm, a BIG book sale will be held at 451 Defense Highway, Annapolis. I love this — great for browsing!

The Local by Design at the Market will host a cocktail hour at 4 pm on Friday and remain open until 7 pm for a shopping event featuring local artisans and vendors at 1818 Margaret Avenue, Annapolis. The market continues from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

On Friday night, join the Annapolis Bike Party’s Pride Ride, meeting at 7:30 pm at Acton Cove Park for a casual ride around town.

On Saturday, the Banneker-Douglass Museum hosts the Rhythm & Hues block party from 10 am to 4 pm, celebrating history, music, and community engagement. The event features live music, art, and food, with a centerpiece exhibition on Civil Rights.

At 7 pm on Saturday, the Annapolis Blues soccer team plays Virginia Beach City (that’s a silly name) at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, with tickets at $12 for adults and $10 for children under 12.

On Sunday, from 8 am to 4 pm, watch the Fire in the Kitchen Pickleball Classic at the Pip Moyer Recreation Center, supporting fire safety programs. Admission is free.

On the repeating, but no less fun side of things, Saturday is Dinner Under the Stars on West Street from 5 pm until late! And Sunday at City Dock is the Art in Public Places Commission’s Summer Concert Series that gets underway at 6:30pm.

It’s going to be hot again this weekend–so, if you are outside, stay hydrated and use sunscreen!

And, of course you want to be sure to catch our Local Business Spotlight this Saturday at noon. This week, we speak Bob Ireland from Bello Machre–which is a wonderful organization doing great things– and how many non-profits or companies do you know that have had the same CEO for more than thirty years–he must be doing something right!

Today on Canines & Crosstreks–we met Bella, the most stunning pug and chihuahua mix–and by stunning, I mean by color. She’s also a sweetie and ready to roll! Listen to our spot now, and then check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net at noon for some irresistible photos, and get all the information on how you can adopt her.

It's Friday. The weekend is here and now it's time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local!

