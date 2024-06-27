Daily News Brief | June 27, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

The Annapolis community is coming together to help the Mireles family, here's how you can help. Arundel Federal Savings Bank is hosting a shred fest on Saturday. The New York Times named Little Donna's in Upper Fells Point as the best pizza in the nation. And for Mexican fans, another Mexican restaurant, Urbano,m is opening at the Annapolis Town Center sometime in July.

It's Thursday, and Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with his Makerspace Maker Minutes.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Thursday, June 27th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Went to Live! Casino & Hotel for the Leadership Anne Arundel Event last night. Had $40 in my pocket and said I was going to drop it on a single hand–win or lose. And I walked out with $80. I’ll take it! And to the cashier who didn’t laugh when I asked for an escort to my car– lighten up. Today is I-Day at the Academy, and as soon as I hit upload here, I am off–stay tuned, and welcome, plebes! Anyhow, we have some news, so, shall we?

The Annapolis community is rallying to support the Mireles family, who experienced a tragic loss due to a mass shooting in June 2023. Fundraising efforts aim to secure their home and provide financial stability, with a goal of $247,000 needed by August 2024. As of June 24, over $151,000 has been raised. Key initiatives include “Annapolis Wears Hope” from June 24-29, where Wrabyn donates 10% of sales, and a “Sip & Shop” event at J. McLaughlin on July 10, contributing 15% of sales. Coldwell Banker Realty will display a QR code in the Fourth of July Parade for on-the-spot donations. And, an anonymous donor will match all contributions up to $50,000. For more details, visit AnnapolisHope.com

Arundel Federal Savings Bank is hosting a Free Community Shred Fest this Saturday, June 29th, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at its Glen Burnie Branch, located at 655 Crain Highway South. The event provides a safe way to dispose of personal documents and protect against identity theft and cybercrimes. Participants can bring up to three bags or boxes of personal papers for shredding. The event will continue until 1:00 p.m. or until the shredding truck is full, weather permitting. For more details, visit Arundel Federal’s website.

Little Donna’s in Upper Fells Point, Baltimore, has been named one of the best pizza places in the country by the New York Times. The New York Times praised the restaurant’s soft-shell crab pizza, a seasonal special, describing it as having a “cracker-thin” crust with the pan-fried crab atop a white pizza, where their buttery juices settle into the cheese. The restaurant channels the experiences of its owner, Mr. Tutlewski, through its pizzeria offerings. This is now on my list!

In case you have a hankering for a new Mexican restaurant, Urbano Mexican Fare, will open its first Greater Baltimore restaurant at Annapolis Town Center sometime in July. The 5,000-square-foot restaurant in Annapolis comes after delays in construction and kitchen redesign. It will feature indoor and outdoor seating, a private tasting room for tequila, and a menu offering tacos, quesadillas, burritos, along with a margarita menu. This is taking the spot where Bonefish Grill was once located.

Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight we chat with Dr. Bob Ireland from Bello Machre about a really fantastic organization! And I think there’s a bonus pod today with Yachtley Crew!

And that IS a wrap. As always, thank you for being you.

OK, so now you need to sit back because we have weather from DCMDVA Weather. And because it’s Thursday, we have Trevor, from Annapolis Makerspace here with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minutes, all of that is coming right up so, hang tight!

