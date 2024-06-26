Daily News Brief | June 26, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Annapolis City Council is divided on developing affordable housing on a known environmentally hazardous site. Apparently, there was a third earthquake yesterday in Maryland. Rise & Shine Bakery is an amazing new-ish non-profit that would like your help! Navy sports won an Emmy for their 2023 Army-Navy uniform reveal video. And we have info on our Local Business Spotlight this weekend with Bello Machre!

And with her weekly Annapolis After Dark, it's BeeprBuzz.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

Where to find the DNB...

Good morning, it is Wednesday, June 26th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

To the Leadership Anne Arundel Class of 2024–congratulations. Tonight is your night at Live! Casino and Hotel and to Leadership Anne Arundel, the organization, congratulations on thirty years! Looking forward to celebrating tonight! Anyhow, let’s get right into the news, shall we ?

The Capital has an interesting story. Annapolis City Council members are concerned about environmental risks at the site of the old Department of Public Works building on Spa Road, which is being considered for affordable housing. The council wants to incorporate the 19-acre property into a mixed-income neighborhood to meet federal redevelopment plans. However, the land’s history as a landfill and incinerator site necessitates extensive environmental testing to check for hazardous substances. Council members are divided, with some emphasizing the need for workforce housing, while others express caution due to the unresolved environmental issues. Uhm, why is there any discussion? Weems Whalen Field was turned down for a recreational field due to environmental hazards. The public works site was closed by the city due to asbestos, and when the mayor tried to swap the land with a developer to build a new public works site, it fell through due to environmental hazards. So, why is there even a question? And why do some Alderpersons feel that it is OK in the name of affordability to put people’s homes there–notably the public housing homes that they currently do not seem to care about?

Apparently, a 1.8 magnitude earthquake occurred in Maryland at 11:30 a.m. yesterday, marking the third earthquake felt in the state this year. Centered in Spencerville, Montgomery County, the tremor was also felt in Wilmington, Delaware, and Columbia, Maryland. This “micro” earthquake, categorized for its low rating on the Richter scale, caused no significant damage. In contrast, a 4.8 magnitude earthquake in April, centered in New Jersey, was felt across the Northeastern US. Another minor quake, with a 2.3 magnitude, was registered in Montgomery County on January 2nd. Weird…now we are getting tornadoes and earthquakes. Can wildfires and tsunamis be far behind?

Rise and Shine Bakery, founded by Elizabeth Kinney and Pam Siemer in 2020, is concluding its fourth 12-week class. The program trains individuals facing employment barriers, such as homelessness and addiction recovery, in baking and pastry skills, preparing them for jobs that pay well in Maryland’s growing bakery industry. The bakery offers classes at the Masonic Lodge in Odenton, plans to expand to a larger facility, and is fundraising to support this growth with a matching grant from the Dunleavy Family Foundation. For more details or to donate, visit www.riseandshinebakery.org. A podcast with the founders will soon be available on Eye On Annapolis so stay tuned!

This is cool. Navy’s 2023 Army-Navy Game Uniform reveal video has won a National Capital Chesapeake Bay Regional Emmy Award for Outstanding Sports Open/Tease. The video, produced by the Naval Academy Athletic Association in collaboration with One Twenty Creative Studios, pays tribute to the U.S. Submarine Force and was shot at the submarine base in Groton, Connecticut. The award was presented at the 66th Capital Emmy Awards ceremony in Bethesda, Maryland. The project was praised for its creativity and dedication, beating out strong competition from professional sports teams in the region. Congrats to the Athletic Association–I wonder if this is Chet Gladchuk’s first Emmy?

Up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight, we are chatting with Dr. Bob Ireland, the CEO of Bello Machre–an amazing (and quite large) non-profit giving disabled adults incredible lives. After recording, I am learning so much more about it so you can expect to learn more too. But for now, listen to this pod that drops at noon on Saturday!

So now you need to hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with the only locally forecasted weather report you will find. And Bridgett, also known as Beepr Buzz is here with her Annapolis After Dark.

