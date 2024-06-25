Daily News Brief | June 25, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

More robberies at banks in Anne Arundel County. An Assistant Superintendent for the County schools has been tapped for a new position and will leave at the end of the month. The Hospice of the Chesapeake's Fashion for a Cause was a screaming success. And tickets to the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park's Bands in the Sand are on sale now!

NOTE: A full transcript is available below on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

TRANSCRIPT:

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, June 25th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

MAJOR correction from yesterday. I gave you bum info. Tolls at the harbor Tunnel ARE in effect. I went through twice on Saturday night and neither time did I get the light saying the toll was paid. Someone riding with me said they suspended the tolls and that made sense. Until I got my EZ Pass Statement yesterday and the tolls are on there. So my bad. Sorry! Anyhow, we have some news, so we better get to it, shall we?

Anne Arundel County Police are looking into an attempted robbery that took place on June 22nd at the Bank of America on Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie. The 74-year-old male victim had just finished using the ATM when three black male suspects dressed in dark clothing tried to prevent him from closing his car door. One suspect threatened him with a screwdriver, demanding money. The victim managed to shut his door and drive away, while the suspects fled in a dark-colored sedan. Does this sound familiar? It is happening with more and more frequency. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Northern District Detective Unit at 410-222-6135, and anonymous tips are welcome.

Chris Truffer, the Anne Arundel County Public Schools Regional Assistant Superintendent, will retire at the end of the month and has been appointed the new executive director of the Maryland Association of Secondary School Principals. Truffer, an Arnold resident and Northeast High School alumnus has dedicated 36 years to the Anne Arundel County Public Schools system, starting as a social studies teacher and later serving as an assistant principal, principal, and regional assistant superintendent. Truffer has also taught leadership courses at Goucher College. In his new role, he looks forward to supporting principals statewide and fostering the sharing of best practices to enhance student achievement.

The 14th annual Fashion for a Cause event on June 7th at the Fluegel Alumni Center in Annapolis drew 350 attendees and raised over $240,000 for Chesapeake Kids, a program by Hospice of the Chesapeake. Bryan Nehman of WBAL NewsRadio emceed for the third year, joined by Hospice President Becky Miller. Volunteer counselor Marie Burgess shared her story of losing her son Harvey, a pediatric hospice patient, and how the program’s support inspired her to volunteer. The event featured a fashion show with 33 community models and food from local vendors. Significant contributions came from sponsors like the HM2 Buck for Hope Foundation, Anne Arundel Dermatology, and M&T Bank, making this year’s fundraiser a record-breaking success.

The Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park has announced the 19th Annual Boatyard Beach Bash on September 21, 2024. This event will feature performances by members of Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band, including John Frinzi, Doyle Grisham, Eric Darken, Nadirah Shakoor, and others. The Floating Collective Band and The Peter Mayer Band will also perform, with JD Spradlin of Radio Margaritaville serving as emcee. General admission tickets are $150, including food, beverages, and six hours of entertainment. VIP tickets, which offered exclusive perks, are sold out. Proceeds will benefit the museum’s education programs. And as I tell you, every year–snag these tickets now–they will sell out in short order!

And as we start to close, today is Ticket Tuesday– and today, from Rams Head On Stage– I have tickets to see the Low Down Brass Band on Thursday night! Want ’em, get in touch and they may be yours! And of course, do check out RamsHeadOnStage.com for some amazing shows on deck. Good luck–lots of great music!

