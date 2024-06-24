Daily News Brief | June 24, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

New speed cameras are popping up today across Anne Arundel County with more to come! AMFM awarded the Tim King Scholarship of $5000 to Rachel Lee of Rockbridge Academy. Two new restaurants are coming to Anne Arundel County. And, of course, we have some podcast news as well.

Ann Covington from CovingtonAlsina is here with the Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Monday, June 24th 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Talk about a scorcher weekend. Kudos to everyone that produced, volunteered, participated or attended either the Juneteenth Parade and Celebration Fest or Eastport A Rockin. Everyone did a great job! And hey, I learned something new on Saturday night–because the Key Bridge is out, there are no tolls in the Harbor Tunnel–the EZ Pass appears to be disabled! So there you go!

And, just a quick reminder in case you are not signed up. Our daily news recap newsletter is great for news that happens after this drops in the morning and what happens over the weekend! It’s local, free, and hits your inbox at 7 pm every night. I’ll drop a sign up link in the show notes.

Anyhow, we have a whole lot of news to catch up on, so, shall we?

Anne Arundel County is expanding its speed camera program to improve road safety. Cameras will be active primarily in school zones and residential areas. Current locations going into play today include Broadneck Elementary School on Shore Acres Road, George Cromwell Elementary School on Welham Avenue, Oak Hill Elementary School on Truck House Road, Shipleys Choice Elementary School on Governor Stone Parkway, and Solley Elementary School on Solley Road. During the initial 15-day activation period, only warnings will be issued, followed by fines starting at $40 for speeding violations of 12 mph or more over the limit.Planned locations include Annapolis Area Christian School on Bestgate Road, Belle Grove Elementary School on Belle Grove Road, Brooklyn Park Middle School on Hammonds Lane, Central Elementary School on Mayo Road and MD 214, Davidsonville Elementary School on Central Avenue, Folger McKinsey Elementary School on Arundel Beach Road, Jessup Elementary School on MD 175, Millersville Elementary School on Millersville Road, Monarch Global Academy/Brock Bridge Elementary School on Brock Bridge Road, Nantucket Elementary School on Nantucket Drive, Odenton Elementary School on Odenton Road, Pasadena Elementary School on E. Pasadena Road, Quarterfield Elementary School on Quarterfield Road, The Key School on Hillsmere Drive, and Tracys Elementary School on Deale Road. So be careful!

Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians, Inc. (AMFM) has awarded the Tim King Music Performance Scholarship of $5,000 to Rachel Lee, a senior at Rockbridge Academy. Ms. Lee, who will attend the University of Maryland College Park in the fall to pursue a Bachelor of Music, excels in violin, piano, guitar, and percussion. She has performed with The Accord Symphony Orchestra, The Chesapeake Youth Symphony, and the Irish band Lunasa, and has participated in local festivals. The scholarship, in its seventh year, evaluates candidates on their involvement in high school music groups, community music opportunities, private lessons, performance videos, and essays. AMFM provides emergency financial relief to professional musicians and supports future musicians through scholarships and awards, raising funds through donations and music events.

Here’s some local business news for you. PJ’s Coffee has opened its first Greater Baltimore location in Linthicum Heights at 504 S. Camp Meade Road. This is the third Maryland location for the New Orleans-based chain, which already has stores in Silver Spring and Bowie, with future locations planned for Camp Springs and the Mall in Columbia. The Linthicum Heights shop, near BWI, features cold and hot coffee, tea, energy drinks, and a food menu including beignets, pastries, and sandwiches. The franchisee who owns the Linthicum Heights store, has plans to expand further in the Glen Burnie area. Will have to try them out–love a great beignet, but have yet to find any in the area up to snuff–Pirates Cove (of all places) comes the closest to Cafe Du Monde!

Donatos Pizza, another pizza chain I am not familiar with but has a great reputation, is set to open its first traditional locations in Maryland, targeting Columbia, Laurel, and Glen Burnie. The first store is expected to open next year, with plans to expand to 50 locations across Maryland and Virginia. Donatos is known for its Edge to Edge toppings on pizzas. The brand has already been a hit in local Red Robin locations, where they’ve been testing the waters! Not sure where they will open but we’ll keep you up to speed!

Hopefully you caught our Canines and Crosstreks on Friday with with the Grease Puppies. If you missed it, go back and have a listen! And then give the SPCA a call and put your name in for one!

On Saturday, on the Local Business spotlight, we spoke with El Lunay from HERE. a pop-up shop and that was a good one. Do give it a listen and be sure to look for them popping up again on Main Street on July 1st!

OK, that’s a wrap– thank YOU first and foremost, and also a quick thank you to our sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

Ann Covington is here with her Money Monday Report, and of course George Young from DCMDVA Weather is also here with the only locally forecasted weather report you’re going to find! All that coming up in just a bit, so hang around!

