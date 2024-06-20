Daily News Brief | June 20, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

A change to library hours is coming. From Captain Obvious, this is an expensive area to live in and Anne Arundel has 6 of the top 1000 spots in the most expensive zip codes in the US list. Maryland Live! Casino & Hotel kicked butt during their day of service. Buy those Eastport A Rockin tickets now and save $10 for an early bird and $5 with our special code! And, of course, we have info on the Local Business Spotlight coming up this Saturday at noon!

It's Thursday, and Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with his Makerspace Maker Minutes.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Thursday, June 20th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

OK, it is hot. But that did not stop the off-the-hook crowd at the Remembering Carrs Beach festival yesterday! What a crowd and a great time. I suspect the Mayor has a great annual tradition on his hands! Anyhow, we have some news, so, shall we?

Starting September 1, Anne Arundel County Public Library (AACPL) will implement new operating hours. All branches will now close at 8 pm from Monday to Thursday. This adjustment, driven by low usage statistics, aims to optimize resource allocation and improve service quality during peak times. Friday and Saturday hours will remain unchanged, with libraries open from 10 am to 5 pm. Selected branches—Busch Annapolis, Crofton, Discoveries, Glen Burnie, Odenton, Severn, and Severna Park—will continue their Sunday hours from 1 pm to 5 pm during the school year. This change comes in response to the reduced demand for late evening in-person library services, which has dropped significantly since the pandemic.

Greater Baltimore is home to 18 ZIP codes among the nation’s 1,000 wealthiest places, and Severna Park leads the way. That’s according to The Business Journals Wealthy 1000, a new ranking of the nation’s wealthiest ZIP codes based on a weighted formula that looks at a number of wealth metrics. The Anne Arundel County enclave, ZIP 21146, boasts a $75,555 income per capita and a typical home value of $704,401, according to Zillow. While Greater Baltimore’s 18 list-makers are predominantly in Howard County, six are in Anne Arundel County, including the aforementioned Severna Park (21146), Annapolis (21403), Annapolis (21401), Crownsville (21032), Deale (20751), and Davidsonville (21035). We gotta do something about affordability in the County!

The Cordish Companies’ Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland recently hosted its annual Day of Service in honor of its 12th anniversary. With over 2,400 Team Members based at its flagship location, Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland is dedicated to giving back to the communities in which its staff live and work. This year’s Day of Service included 100 Team Members volunteering outside of their work hours at seven community organizations and nonprofits, including the Anne Arundel County Food Bank. “The Anne Arundel County Food Bank is very appreciative of its longstanding relationship with Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland,” shared Leah Paley, CEO of the Anne Arundel County Food Bank. “Their ongoing support has helped the AACFB in its mission to alleviate food insecurity in our community. The annual Day of Service is just one way that they provide support to the Food Bank and other Anne Arundel County nonprofits.” Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland also hosted a Team Member food drive to collect nonperishable goods for the Anne Arundel County Food Bank and Assistance Center of Towson Churches Food Pantry. And move over State Farm because, like a good neighbor, it looks like Live Casino & Hotel is there! But it does not have the same ring to it!

And remember, Eastport A Rockin is Saturday. If you buy your tickets early, you save $10 from the price at the gate. And if you buy them now and use the code EOAEAR24 you save an additional $5 off all of the General Admission tickets you want! That’s $15 bucks, which can go to a cool, frosty beverage of your choice! So go do that now while you are thinking about it. EastportARockin.com

Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight we chat with the OG in the Pop Up World– El Lunay from HERE. a pop up shop. And fingers crossed, look for a bonus pod this afternoon or evening with Monarch Weather–really very fascinating!

And in closing, one of the best ways to keep up on the LOCAL news is the daily news recap email–that goes at 7 pm 366 days this year. It’s free-free and paywall-free, and here’s a link to sign up. And please, do me a favor and let your friends, family, and colleagues all know about it as well!

OK, so now you need to sit back because we have George from DCMDVA Weather with the only locally forecasted weather report you will find. And because it's Thursday, we have Trevor, from Annapolis Makerspace here with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minutes, all of that is coming right up so, hang tight!

