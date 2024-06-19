Daily News Brief | June 19, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

The Anne Arundel County Police investigated and made an arrest in the County’s fourth murder of the year. Two men were robbed at gunpoint at two Annapolis area banks. Annapolis City Alderwoman Elly Tierney now says she will not resign in August, but she might; but definitely by the end of the year. Want your HFStival tickets the old-fashioned way? You have a chance on Saturday when they go on sale at the 930 Club box office–old school. The City of Annapolis is gearing up to celebrate Juneteenth with a concert this afternoon, a VIP reception on Friday, and a parade and a festival on Saturday. And remember today that all City, County, State and Federal offices are closed! And we have info on our Local Business Spotlight this weekend with HERE, a pop up shop!

Good morning, it is Wednesday, June 19th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Yesterday, I recorded a bonus pod with a new start-up social enterprise that is way cool and totally yummy! Want a sneak peek? Check out RiseAndShineBakery.org and tell me this is not an amazing concept! Anyhow, let’s get right into the news, shall we?

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred around 9:45 PM on Monday, June 17, 2024. Officers responded to reports of gunfire near Meadowmist Way and Stehlik Drive in Odenton, finding 27-year-old Isaiah Oludayo Olugbemi of Odenton suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead. Yesterday, detectives identified and arrested a 36-year-old Odenton man, charging him with first and second-degree murder. This marks the fourth homicide in Anne Arundel County this year. Good job for a quick solve!

The Anne Arundel County Police are also investigating two related armed robberies in Annapolis on Monday. The first incident occurred at 4:00 PM at Truist Bank by the Annapolis Town Center, where a 38-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint by two male suspects after exiting the bank. The second robbery took place at 4:35 PM at the Navy Federal Credit Union, involving a 67-year-old victim who was robbed at gunpoint after using the ATM. In both cases, the suspects fled in a dark-colored sedan. Police seek information at 410-222-1960 and advise the public to be vigilant when withdrawing cash. Residents should be aware of their surroundings, conceal cash, vary their banking routines, secure their vehicles, and report suspicious activity. For non-emergencies, call 410-222-8610; for emergencies, call or text 911.

Elly Tierney, the Annapolis Ward 1 Alderwoman may be resigning. Or not. Earlier this month, she announced that she’d resign in August to move to Cape Cod. There was a lot of outcry on the timing as it avoided electing a replacement and allowed the Democratic Central Committee to appoint someone. Yesterday, she sent an email saying she does not know when she will resign as the sale of her home fell through. However, she did say it would be before the end of the year. Some have questioned how you can rescind a resignation–well, there was not any rescinding as she had never formally submitted a resignation. So, for now, no change in Alderpersons for Ward One.

A week ago, we told you about the return of HFStival to Washington, D.C., after more than a decade. The festival will be held on September 21 at Nationals Park. A ticket lottery has been launched, and those selected will be notified by Friday afternoon. And because this is sort of a throwback festival,. for those missing the days of camping out at the mall or Sam Goody for tickets, IMP is putting fee-free tickets on sale at the 930 Club Box Office on Saturday, June 22nd. They are upper-level tickets at $99.10. Any remaining tickets not sold in the lottery will also go on sale via Ticketmaster on the 22nd as well. And as a reminder, this year’s HFStival, features The Postal Service, Death Cab For Cutie, Incubus, Bush, Garbage, and others, all on one stage in one day!

Today is Juneteenth, and the City of Annapolis is kicking off the celebrations this afternoon with a Carrs Beach Remembers concert at Carrs Beach. There is a VIP Reception and Awards Ceremony on Friday and a parade and festival on Saturday, June 22. The parade starts at noon on Calvert Street, and the festival follows at Bates Athletic Complex from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. The festival will feature live music, entertainment, vendors, and food, with free admission and parking at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, set at $10. There will be rolling road closures during the parade, and attendees can receive alerts by texting “JUNE2024” to 38276 or using the PrepareMe Annapolis app. City (county, state, and federal) offices will be closed today, but refuse and recycling schedules will not be affected.

This Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight, we are chatting with El from Here, a pop-up shop getting ready to pop in a few days! So we shuffled some things around to slide her in on Saturday at noon! Be sure to check it out—she is the OG of pop-ups!

