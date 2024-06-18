Daily News Brief | June 18, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and the Hospice of the Chesapeake.

Today…

A merger (of sorts) of fire companies will ostensibly make the Riva and Davidsonville areas safer. Governor Moore had great news for more than 175,000 people who had been convicted of misdemeanor marijuana charges. Another Ward One resident takes aim at the City Dock project and the County Executive’s defense of it! We have tickets to two shows at Rams Head On Stage to give away today for Ticket Tuesday. PLUS, a pair to Eastport A Rockin!

Daily Newsletter Subscription Link: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app to keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: A full transcript is available below on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to ensure you get your news delivered to your device daily. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2024, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, June 18th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

I swear Nyquill and Dayquill are miracle drugs. At least they are for me and are really doing a good job kicking the butt of this summer cold I came down with. Anyhow, we have some news, so we better get to it, shall we?

In March, following a Davidsonville business fire, concerns arose over the Riva Volunteer Fire Company management after a nearby tanker truck sat unused due to a lack of staffing. At a community meeting, Anne Arundel County Fire Chief Trisha Wolford committed to improving the situation. This week, The Capital reports that the department announced the merger of the Arundel Volunteer Fire Department and the Riva Volunteer Fire Department to strengthen both stations. The combined entity will be known as the Arundel Volunteer Fire Department, retaining the Riva Volunteer Fire Department branding. So, it seems like what is being called a merger is really just re-opening up the Riva station to volunteers, which the Fire Department eliminated in 2021.

Governor Wes Moore has issued over 175,000 pardons for misdemeanor cannabis possession and use convictions, marking the largest state-issued pardons in US history. This move follows Maryland’s legalization of recreational cannabis for adults, effective July 1, 2023, after a 2022 voter approval. The pardons address over 150,000 possession convictions and 18,000 for use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia. Moore emphasized that this action is part of ongoing efforts to rectify past injustices. Many affected individuals, particularly from Baltimore City and communities of color, can verify their pardons through the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website. The pardons aim to reduce barriers to housing, education, and employment for those previously convicted. Attorney General Anthony Brown highlighted the disproportionate impact of cannabis laws on Black and Latino communities, calling the pardons a step toward addressing historical inequities.

Last week in The Capital, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman expressed support for the Annapolis City Dock Plan, which has sparked controversy. And Katie McDermott, a Ward 1 resident let him have it with both barrels in an Op-Ed she sent to us yesterday afternoon. She sums it up like this: “The current City Dock Plan has lost its way on sensibly addressing resiliency and giving the citizens a simple nice park in place of a parking lot. These elected officials are now running scared and saying many contradictory things to justify the grandiosity of the plan. Nothing new or innovative here, just Old Annapolis ways.” Head to EyeOnAnnapolis.net and give it a read. She makes a lot of valid points!

And again, many thanks to all who continue to sign up for our daily news recap. If you are not receiving it, you are missing out. There is a link right here in the show notes for you, and feel free to forward it to friends, family and colleagues. And remember it’s free, it’s short and sweet. and comes to your email inbox every day at 7:00 pm without any pesky paywalls like some of those other sources!

https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

And as we start to close, today is Ticket Tuesday– and today, from Rams Head On Stage– I have tickets to tomorrow night’s show with Tall Height, and on June 27th, the Low Down Brass Band! Want ’em, get in touch and they may be yours! And of course, do check out RamsHeadOnStage.com for some amazing shows on deck. Good luck–lots of great music! But wait, there’s more. I have a pair of tickets to Eastport A Rockin’ for a lucky winner as well. Last week was rough–the Eastport Oyster Boys were the band that have played every one! This week–make it easy and just get in touch with me by noon today and I will pick a winner! And if you didn’t score the freebies, save $5 off every general admission ticket using the code EOAEAR24, and you can get them at EastportArockin.com

OK, that’s a wrap, but first a quick thank you to you for listening and sharing and letting your friends and colleagues know about us. And to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

So, now. just hang tight because, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your only locally forecasted weather report. It’s a hot one! All that’s coming up for you, in just a bit.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

