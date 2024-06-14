Daily News Brief | June 14, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

There’s an escaped prisoner on the loose, and both Anne Arundel County and Annapolis City Police are looking for him. HACA says they have no money, so they are not opening their pool and will cancel all summer programs for children. That sewage smell on Edgewood Road is not going to get better anytime soon. We have a list of events for you to consider this Father’s Day weekend, and our Local Business Spotlight drops at noon on Saturday with AAA Cert. And we meet Yoda in our Canines & Crosstreks segment!

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with some animals from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. Check out this week’s Canines & Crosstreks!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it’s Friday, June 14th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

Like they said in Beverly Hills Cop, thew heat is on! But I bet George has something to say about that! But, it is Friday so that’s good, and we have a bunch of news, so we better get into it, shall we?

The Anne Arundel County Police are searching for escaped prisoner James Cash Gregory, who was being held at the detention center but being treated at Anne Arundel Medical Center. Gregory was initially seen at Truxtun Park in Annapolis wearing green Detention Center pants and no shirt. By 7:30 p.m., he was still at large but was spotted near Monroe Street and Bay Ridge Avenue, near Nautilus Point Apartments and Eastport Shopping Center. He had changed clothing, according to the Annapolis Police. At this time, we do not know if he was apprehended overnight; however, authorities urge the public not to approach him but to call or text 911 if you run across him. We have his photo at EyeOnAnnapolis.net, but he is described as a 35-year-old, light-skinned Black male, 5’7″. and weighing 180 pounds. He was being held on theft charges and for carrying a concealed weapon. In recent years, he had faced several convictions for similar crimes in different jurisdictions.

This is sad. The Baltimore Banner is reporting that the Annapolis Housing Authority is cutting summer programs and resources for families in public housing due to funding shortages, angering local residents. The community pool at Harbour House is closed, summer programs are canceled, and staff reductions are in effect. Annapolis City hopes to be able to take over and open the pool this summer. Executive Director Melissa Maddox-Evans said more than $800,000 in unpaid rent is squeezing the budget, affecting over 300 seniors and 450 children. The authority is also freezing hiring and cutting staff wages and hours.

During a contentious meeting with the county Department of Public Works, Anne Arundel residents and business owners expressed frustration over the odor from a county wastewater treatment facility on Edgewood Road. The 87-year-old facility has been emitting a worsening smell, impacting property values and health. Public works representatives discussed ongoing monitoring and plans to hire a third-party contractor to design odor control improvements. But that $3.6 million project is expected to be included in the proposed fiscal 2025 budget and will see no relief until next fall. Public Works representatives said with summer and the heat that the smell might only get worse. It is foul-smelling, but I guess on the good side, I pick up my pace as I pass the plant.

OK let’s take a look into some events this Father’s Day Weekend. Yes, Sunday is Father’s Day and most people do not make as big of a deal as they do for Mother’s Day, so be the outlier and change that!

On Saturday, you can visit Wildberry Farm and Market from 9 a.m. to noon for baked goods, farm fresh eggs, flowers, yoga, and a Nature Mandala workshop.

Or if you are in Annapolis, Mr. Paca’s Garden Storytime features a reading of “My Family Plays Music” by Judy Cox, followed by craft time and garden exploration at the William Paca House, which is all nicely recovered from Wednesday’s Paca Girlfriends Party which was a smashing success.

On Sunday, here’s your dad idea. Celebrate Father’s Day with The Annapolis Blues vs. FC Frederick at 5 p.m., with registered dads and kids playing on the field earlier.

And looking into next week, this looks very cool. We all know the musical history behind Carrs, Sparrow, and Elktonia Beaches during segregation. Well, leading into next weekend’s Juneteenth celebrations, on Wednesday, the City of Annapolis will host a Carr’s Beach Reunion from 3 to 7 p.m., celebrating Juneteenth and the restoration of the historic Black Chesapeake Bay resort with live bands, shuttle service, and free admission. Pretty cool. This all goes down at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park’s Park campus on Edgewood Road. And if you go, you can get a whiff of what we smell. The beaches are right next to the treatment plant!

And, of course you want to be sure to catch our Local Business Spotlight this Saturday at noon. This week, we speak with Brice Morgenstern from AAA Cert!

Today on Canines & Crosstreks, we meet Yoda, an incredible terrier mix who is the perfect family dog! In fact, I think he may have already had a few potential humans lined up before we even left Annapolis Subaru! Listen to our spot now, and then check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net at noon for some irresistible photos and get all the information on how you can adopt Yoda and give him the home he deserves!–if he’s still available!

