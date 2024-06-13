Daily News Brief | June 13, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake!

Today…

A barroom brawl in Annapolis sent a bartender to the hospital and a local resident to jail. A Glen Burnie man is charged with attempted murder after he shot at his estranged partner, a child, and another victim. Speed cameras can be a moneymaker in work zones and they keep the workers safe. There’s a composting class at Quiet Waters Park this weekend. Buy those Eastport A Rockin tickets now and save $10 for an early bird and $5 with our special code! And, of course, we have info on the Local Business Spotlight coming up this Saturday at noon!

Link to daily news recap newsletter: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

It’s Thursday, and Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with his Makerspace Maker Minutes.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: A full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2023, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Thursday, June 13th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Not complaining, but can someone add a few extra hours into my days just for about a week or two so I can catch up? Anyhow, we have some news, so, shall we?

Link to daily news recap newsletter: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

An Annapolis man was arrested Sunday night at Castlebay Irish Pub after choking a patron, attacking a staff member, and attempting to disarm a police officer. The man, 56, was charged with two counts of first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, and disarming a law enforcement officer. He remains in custody without bail. The altercation began with a verbal dispute between the suspect and a female customer, escalating to physical violence against a staff member and another customer. The injured employee was hospitalized with rib injuries.

A Glen Burnie man was arrested Monday for shooting at his ex-girlfriend, her friend, and a 3-year-old girl during a domestic dispute. He faces three counts each of attempted first- and second-degree murder and is being held without bail. The incident occurred Sunday night when the woman went to the suspect’s residence to retrieve belongings. He fired at them after a confrontation in the driveway. Police responded to the scene but initially found the house dark and unresponsive until one of the women approached them.

Fines for speeding violations in Maryland work zones have doubled from $40 to $80. Data obtained by WTOP takes a look at the revenue they will generate. Looking at 4 cameras, 2 on Rt 100 at the Baltimore Washington Parkway, one at 29 north at Broken Land Parkway, and another on I-95 south at Guilford Road–collectively they have issues 29,387 tickets since last August. At $80 a pop that is $2.3 million for just 4 cameras! Of course the reason for the doubling of the fines is to hopefully keep workers safe in work zones, but this also helps out the nearly-depleted transportation trust fund!

The Anne Arundel County Master Gardeners will host free composting demonstrations at Quiet Waters Park, offering free compost bins to residents. The next session will be at 10 am on June 15th. Attendees must pay a $6.00 park entrance fee. For more information, residents can contact the compost team via email at [email protected].

And remember, Eastport A Rockin is next weekend. And if you buy your tickets early, you save $10 from the price at the gate. And if you buy them now and use the code EOAEAR24 you save an additional $5 off all of the General Admission tickets you want! So go do that now while you are thinking about it. EastportARockin.com

Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight we chat with Bruce from AAA Cert–a great group of volunteers keeping us all safe!

And in closing, one of the best ways to keep up on the LOCAL news is the daily news recap email–that goes at 7 pm 366 days this year. It’s free-free and paywall-free, and here’s a link to sign up. And please, do me a favor and let your friends, family, and colleagues all know about it as well!

https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

And that IS a wrap. As always, thank you for being you. And a thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief- Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

OK, so now you need to sit back because we have George from DCMDVA Weather with the only locally forecasted weather report you will find. And because it’s Thursday, we have Trevor, from Annapolis Makerspace here with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minutes, all of that is coming right up so, hang tight!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

