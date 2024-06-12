Daily News Brief | June 12, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

An 11-year-old girl nearly drowned in a Severna Park pool and the Anne Arundel County Fire Department is crediting the lifeguards for saving her life. The Annapolis City Council has passed a $191 million budget. The WHFestival is back and you can reserve your spot in a lottery for up to 8 tickets–on the bill is Bush, Violent Femmes, Death Cab for Cutie, Garbage, Incubus, and more! The City of Annapolis is gearing up to celebrate Juneteenth with a parade, festival, and of course a City Holiday!

Good morning, it is Wednesday, June 12th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Yesterday, I got to explore deep South County a bit and man, we live in a diverse and oh so beautiful place! Twas a perfect afternoon! And before we get going, a Happy Birthday to Annapolis Mayoral Candidate Jared Littman Anyhow, let’s get right into the news, shall we ?

A week after pleading guilty, Erica Griswold resigned and was replaced. The Orphans Court Judges for Anne Arundel County announced Jasmine M. Jackson as the new Register of Wills following Erica Griswold’s resignation over misconduct. Jackson, an auditor for 16 years, replaces Griswold, who pleaded guilty to cashing a cashier’s check meant for her office. Griswold stated that her plea was in the best interest of her family, staff, and the public. She was indicted in January for misconduct, misappropriation, and theft. The case involved a $6,645 check intended for non-probate inheritance tax, which Griswold cashed for personal use. She repaid the money in February, nearly a month after her indictment. Griswold is set to be sentenced in July but her plea agreement stipulated no jail time and a 3 year probation.

An 11-year-old girl was resuscitated Monday evening after nearly drowning in a community pool in Severna Park. Lifeguards at Oakleigh Forest Pool pulled the girl out and performed CPR, reviving her before paramedics arrived. She was taken to a pediatric hospital and is in stable condition. Captain Jenny Macallair of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department credited the lifeguards with saving her life. The names of the lifeguards were not released, and representatives from the Oakleigh Forest Civic Association did not comment.

The Annapolis City Council passed a $191 million fiscal 2025 budget, maintaining the property tax rate at $.7380 per $100 of assessed value. The budget is $3.1 million more than initially proposed due to additional allocations, including $2,000 for the Heritage Baptist Church food pantry and $125,000 for a noise camera pilot on Tyler Avenue. Key expenditures include $1.5 million for a new fireboat, a 5% increase in the police budget to $29.8 million, $5,000 to purchase reusable plastic bags for lower income residents who cannot afford the plastic bag fee that is to be come law soon, and $616,100 to establish a Department of Central Services which the City eliminated several years ago. The Capital Improvement Budget includes $3 million for the College Creek Connector Trail and $4 million for the Connecting Communities Fund. A $1 million match is reserved for redeveloping Eastport Terrace and Harbour House, and $200,000 will fund a traffic study on Bay Ridge Road. It should be noted that while the tax rate remains the same, that does not mean your taxes will not increase as the assessments have, for the most part increased. Sort of like the inflation we see now. The tax on a Big Mac is the same, but the bottom line increases because the cost of the Big Mac increased. Also notable about he $191 million budget–when Mayor Buckley took office in 2017, the budget was $103 million and that was before the millions infused by the Feds for COVID.

The HFStival, a wildly popular event from the 1990s and early 2000s, is being revived by the Washington Nationals and I.M.P. The festival will take place on Saturday, September 21, at Nationals Park, featuring acts such as The Postal Service, Death Cab For Cutie, Incubus, Bush, and Garbage. The ticketing will be handled through a lottery system, open until June 16, with results announced by June 21. Basically you “purchase” the tickets between now and Sunday and then the winners will be notified and their cards charged. If you did not get a seat, your card will not be charged. This helps control scalpers and inflated 3rd party sellers. Tickets range from $150 for General Admission to $475 for VIP which I felt was pretty reasonable considering each of the bands would have demanded $40 to $50 each in he day! And the amenities for VIP are solid! We have the link at EyeOnAnnapolis.net

The Annapolis Juneteenth Planning Committee and the City of Annapolis will host the fourth annual Juneteenth celebration with a VIP Reception and Awards Ceremony on Friday, June 21, and a parade and festival on Saturday, June 22. The parade starts at noon on Calvert Street, and the festival follows at Bates Athletic Complex from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. City offices will be closed on Monday, June 19, for Juneteenth, but refuse and recycling schedules will not be affected. The festival will feature live music, entertainment, vendors, and food, with free admission and parking at the Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium set at $10. There will be rolling road closures during the parade, and attendees can receive alerts by texting “JUNE2024” to 38276 or using the PrepareMe Annapolis app.

Up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight, we are chatting with Bruce Morgenstern, a professional volunteer and the founder of AAA Cert–a great volunteer organization that helps to keep us all safe in an emergency, and in line when we step out of line at a parade or festival. That drops at noon on Saturday!

