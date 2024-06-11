Daily News Brief | June 11, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

Congrats to A-High Signature kids and thank you! A rash of car break-ins in West Annapolis. The shipping channel is now open. Made Plus Shoes is expanding their line. And the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels has a great Fourth of July celebration planned. We have tickets to two shows at Rams Head On Stage to give away today for Ticket Tuesday. PLUS, a pair to Eastport A Rockin!

Scott MacMullan from Scott MacMullan Law is here talking about weed!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app to keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, June 11th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Do you know what has made my spring? I sit on the ICST Board at Annapolis High, and last month, we worked with the Annapolis Maritime Museum and Bread and Butter Kitchen to give the graduating signature students a fun field trip on the Wilma Lee. On Thursday, they gave me an amazing thank-you gift—two framed photos from the sail, all signed! Congrats, A-High Signature kids—you truly rock! Anyhow, we have some news, so we better get to it, shall we?

Usually sleepy West Annapolis has seen a series of car break-ins over the past few days. On June 9th, officers responded to Dewey Drive where a complainant reported that an unknown person had smashed the front passenger window of their car and stolen items. The same night, another vehicle on Claude Street was targeted in a similar manner. The day before, a car on Tucker Street also had its front passenger window smashed, and items were taken. Not sure locking them up is going to solve these! Get the Ring cameras trained om the cars I guess!

The channel leading to the Port of Baltimore has been completely cleared after nearly 11 weeks of work following the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced the reopening of the 700-foot-wide Fort McHenry Channel. This follows extensive efforts to remove approximately 50,000 tons of bridge wreckage from the Patapsco River after a cargo ship collision on March 26th killed six construction workers. The collapse had severely disrupted the supply chain, affecting thousands of port employees. While the channel is now open, the bridge itself won’t be rebuilt until 2028.

An Annapolis-based shoe company, Made Plus Inc., plans to triple its revenue this year by launching three new shoe designs. Founded by former Under Armour and Nike employees, the company will release the second version of its flagship shoe, the Skiff, along with a running shoe and a pickleball shoe. The Skiff 2.0 features a new rubber sole from Michelin and targets the local nautical community. The company focuses on sustainable, zero-waste shoes, and personally, my Skiffs are one of the most comfortable shoes I have worn!

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum will celebrate Independence Day with Big Band Night on July 6th. The event, featuring the Shades of Blue Orchestra, begins at 7 pm at the Tolchester Beach Bandstand and will conclude with fireworks over the Miles River. The museum’s Welcome Center opens at 6 pm, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets. Tickets are available on the museum’s website or at the door. Food and non-alcoholic beverages will be sold during the event, which has a rain date of July 7th. We went there last year and it was a blast–brought a basket with some food and wine and it was a perfect Fourth of July! But, beware for some reason there is no nightlife down there–we tried to grab a nightcap in St. Michaels and the town was shut down at 9pm on a Saturday night!

And as we start to close, today is Ticket Tuesday– and today, from Rams Head On Stage– I have tickets to tomorrow night’s show with Rhett Butler of the Old 97s, and Saturday’s show with Charles Esten. Want ’em, get in touch and they may be yours! And of course, do check out RamsHeadOnStage.com for some amazing shows on deck. Good luck–lots of great music! But wait, that’s not enough. I have a pair of tickets to Eastport A Rockin’ for a lucky winner as well. But for these, I want to know the name of the band that has played EVERY Eastport A Rockin Festival. And if you didn’t score the freebies, save $5 off every general admission ticket using the code EOAEAR24 and you can get them at EastportArockin.com

OK, that's a wrap, but first a quick thank you to you for listening and sharing and letting your friends and colleagues know about us.

So, now. just hang tight. Scott MacMullan from Scott MacMullan Law is checking in with a legal brief about weed–oh and congrats to Scott for being voted as the best lawyer in the Capital poll. And, of course, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your only locally forecasted weather report. All that’s coming up for you, in just a bit.

