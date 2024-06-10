Daily News Brief | June 10, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

An Annapolis Woman was killed in a car crash on Thursday night. Attorney General Anthony Brown is warning of imposter scams, The Annapolis Film Society has a special screening on Wednesday at Maryland Hall. Profs and Pints are bringing a talk about orcas to the Graduate on Tuesday. ANd later this month, Arundel Federal Savings Bank will host a shred fest! Some podcast news and more!

Ann Covington from CovingtonAlsina is here with the Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

Good morning, it is Monday, June 10th 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

What a fantastic weekend all around! And Saturday, perfect weather for a 40 mile bike ride in the Tour De Talbot in Easton and capped off the day with an incredible night at the CBF and Bands in the Sand!

And, just a quick reminder in case you are not signed up. Our daily news recap newsletter is great for news that happens after this drops in the morning and what happens over the weekend!

Anyhow, we have a whole lot of news to catch up on, so, shall we?

Shannon Rita Alan, 29, of Annapolis, died in a crash on the US Route 50 and Interstate 97 interchange. The incident occurred on Thursday night, when her Honda was traveling on a ramp to Route 50 East and for unknown reasons left the road and struck an embankment. Investigators do not believe impairment was a contributing factor.

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown has warned about the rise in imposter scams. These scams involve fraudsters posing as legitimate entities, such as government officials or utility companies, to deceive individuals into providing personal information or making payments. Brown advises residents to verify the identity of callers and avoid sharing personal information over the phone or online unless they are certain of the recipient’s authenticity. We have a few examples of the types of scams Brown’s office has been seeing at EyeOnAnnapolis.net

The Annapolis Film Society is hosting a special screening of “A Photographic Memory,” a documentary by filmmaker Rachel Elizabeth Seed. The screening will take place on Wednesday the 12th at Maryland Hall. The film explores the legacy of Seed’s mother, a renowned photographer, through interviews and archival footage, delving into themes of memory, loss, and the impact of visual storytelling. Tickets are at AnnapolisFilmFestival.org, or we have a link on EyeOnAnnapolis.net. If there are any tickets left, they will sell them at the door for $20, and that is cash only. Doors open at 6:30 pm and the show is promptly at 7:00 pm.

Profs and Pints always bring fun stuff! On Tuesday, at 5:30 pm they will address the recent incidents of orcas ramming boats off the Iberian Peninsula. On June 11th, Dr. Carlos Duarte, a marine biologist, will discuss possible reasons behind this behavior, including theories related to stress, food scarcity, or play. The talk aims to provide insights into orca behavior and the broader implications for marine ecosystems. It all happens in the Trophy Room at the Graduate Hotel. The doors open at 4:00 pm for some pints in advance, and the talk gets underway at 5:30 pm–yes, a bit earlier than usual. ProfsandPints.com is where you go for tickets!

I am often asked about shredding. Well, here you go. Arundel Federal Savings Bank is hosting a free Community Shred Fest on June 29th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its Glen Burnie branch. Residents are encouraged to bring up to three bags or boxes of personal documents for shredding, providing a secure way to dispose of sensitive information and protect against identity theft. The event will run until 1 p.m. or until the shredding truck is full, weather permitting.

Hopefully you caught our Canines and Crosstreks on Friday with Poppy the cool little Dachshund that likes to climb. If you missed it, go back and have a listen!

On Saturday, on the Local Business spotlight, we spoke with Ken from Kona Ice, and I actually partook of some of that goodness at a church picnic on Sunday–so if you missed it, give that a listen

Remember. June 22nd is Eastport A Rockin’, and if you go to EastportARockin.com and use the code EOAEAR24 you will save $5 off all general admission tickets.

OK, that's a wrap– thank YOU first and foremost

Ann Covington is traveling today, so her Money Monday Report will take a hiatus this week and be back next Monday! But, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the only locally forecasted weather report you’re going to find! All that coming up in just a bit, so hang around!

