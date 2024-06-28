June 28, 2024
Local News

Crosby Celebrates 50 Years!

Fifty years ago, journalist and entrepreneur Ralph Crosby founded a two-person public relations firm in his hometown of Annapolis, Maryland. Today, with a purpose-driven mission of Inspiring Actions That Matter®, Crosby Marketing Communications stands as one of the nation’s top independent communications firms. To celebrate its golden anniversary, the firm recently held a special event for clients, staff, family, and friends, capped off by making a $50,000 donation to the Anne Arundel County Food Bank. 

“It is humbling to step back and see how much we’ve grown and what we’ve accomplished,” said Founder & Chairman Ralph Crosby. “Today, we can proudly say that our work has touched the lives of virtually everyone in America through programs for leading nonprofits and causes, healthcare organizations, federal government agencies, and businesses that believe in the power of doing good.” 

Now under the second-generation leadership of President and CEO Raymond Crosby, the firm ranks #22 on O’Dwyer’s list of largest independent communications firms, the region’s #1 Ad Agency and #1 PR Firm by the Baltimore Business Journal, and #10 on GrowthLab’s list of Top 100 firms serving the federal government. Crosby has also been named as a Top Workplace by the Washington Post for eight consecutive years.

“We are immensely proud to have such an amazing list of clients who are making a positive difference, and a team of first-class marketing professionals, many who have been with us for 10, 15 and more than 25 years,” said Raymond Crosby. “We are well-poised to continue our growth far into the future.”  

To learn more about Crosby’s 50-year history, visit its digital timeline at https://www.crosbymarketing.com/about-us/our-history/

We spoke with CEO Ray Crosby several months ago, as well as with Founder Ralph Crosby about the release of his latest book. Have a listen!

Close Menu