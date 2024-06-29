CRAB’s Semi-Annual Sailing Regatta: A Powerful Display of Resilience

On June 15, 2024, Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating (CRAB)hosted its semi-annual Recovering Warriors Sailing Regatta at the Annapolis Adaptive Boating Center. The regatta consisted of four races at the mouth of the Severn River. CRAB volunteer, Joel McCord, started the festivities with a beautiful playing of taps on his trumpet. The eighteen warriors and family members boarded CRAB’s fleet of Beneteau First 22A’s and set sail. Winds were 15 knots from the North; waves were 1 foot and higher on the course, and the races provided returning warriors the chance to showcase their sailing skills, while giving first-time sailing warriors a taste of competitive sailing.

The first-place team, a crew of former USNA All-Americans and lifelong friends Paul Van Cleve and Skipper Tim McGee (RDML ret.) at the helm, showcased their prowess by winning all four races sailing ‘Lindy.’ The second-place finishers, Jay Streit, his wife Dee Perry, and volunteer skipper Michael Manuzak, demonstrated their resilience by finishing second in the final three races sailing ‘Club Mac.’ Their second-place finish in the day’s fourth race secured their second-place medal by one point. Closely following in third place were Keith Johnson, Trisha Johnson, skipper Trey Warman, and crew Jenn Shea, who showed determination by sailing ‘Andrea’ to the finish line.

The family of Sondra Denise were singing and chanting as they crossed the finish line in last place most of the regatta. However, they took home the “Spirit Award Medal” and many wonderful memories from their first sailing experience.

All images courtesy of CRAB!

The Recovering Warrior Regatta series at CRAB is not just about racing. It is a powerful testament to the strength of the military community and the resilience of the participants. The lunch and awards ceremony at the Adaptive Boating Center overlooking Back Creek was a heartwarming display of the support and camaraderie that defines our community. We extend our heartfelt thanks to Move United Sport for their generous sponsorship of the regatta and to the CRAB volunteers and staff who made the event a memorable experience for our warriors. We eagerly anticipate the Fall RWSR with the Naval Academy Sailing Team in September, which will be another opportunity to come together and celebrate our shared passion.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

