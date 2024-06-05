June 5, 2024
Local News

City of Annapolis Announces Maryland Walk of Fame, Toni Braxton Named First Honoree

Mayor Gavin Buckley and the Maryland Walk of Fame Committee have announced the launch of the Maryland Walk of Fame.

Maryland has been the home (and the adopted home) to amazing people in history… from our founding fathers to contemporary recording artists, sports figures, songwriters, actors, educators, public servants & authors. These are the eight categories for future recipients.  

Toni Braxton, the first recipient of a Maryland Star, is a singer, songwriter, pianist, record producer, actor, television personality, and philanthropist. She is considered one of the highest-selling female R&B artists in modern history. Toni has won seven Grammy Awards, nine Billboard Music Awards, seven American Music Awards, and numerous other accolades. In 2011, she was inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame. Now, she will be the first star on Maryland’s Walk of Fame.

The Maryland Walk of Fame, LLC Committee will administer the newly founded Maryland Walk of Fame in the State of Maryland and seek to create an iconic program similar to the world-famous Hollywood Walk of Fame.  

This new attraction for locals and visitors alike adds to Annapolis’s incredible history. Founded in 1649, our State Capital is the oldest city in the State of Maryland and the 35th oldest city in America, a perfect place to honor the past, present, and future residents of our state.

SAVE THE DATES…September 13 & 14…A Night Among the Stars is the Honoree’s Gala on Friday, September 13. The official unveiling of the star is Saturday, September 14th. Tickets for the gala go on sale June 15th.

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

