June 10, 2024
Annapolis, US 79 F
Homestead Gardens
Chesapeake Bay Maritime Celebrates Independence Day With a Bang

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum will mark Independence Day by hosting Big Band Night on Saturday, July 6. CBMM’s Welcome Center opens at 6pm for this annual celebration that invites the community to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets for an evening of music, dancing, and fireworks along the Miles River.

CBMM welcomes back the Shades of Blue Orchestra for a performance at the historic Tolchester Beach Bandstand, beginning at 7pm. At dusk, guests can enjoy the St. Michaels fireworks from CBMM’s waterfront. The rain date for the concert and fireworks is July 7.

Food, ice cream, and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase during the event, which is generously sponsored by Eastern Shore Tents & Events.

Based out of Baltimore, the Shades of Blue Orchestra has been entertaining audiences across the region since 1976. The 18-piece Big Band combines brass, woodwind, and rhythm instruments to present music from the 1930s to present representing an eclectic variety of genres.

Tickets are available now at cbmm.org/BigBandNight and can also be purchased at the door. Admission is $7 for CBMM members with member children 17-and-under admitted free. The cost for non-members is $12 for adults, $11 for seniors (65+) and college students with ID, $6 for children 6–17, and free for children 5-and-younger. All active and retired military members receive free admission to this event.

To access discounted pricing for Big Band Night, plus other special events throughout the year, and join the community shaping the Chesapeake, become a CBMM member today by visiting cbmm.org/memberships .

For safety reasons, non-service dogs need to be kept home during CBMM special events, including Big Band Night.

