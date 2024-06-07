Brazen Overnight Robbery at Annapolis Mall Jewelry Store

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a commercial burglary at Royal Jewelers in Annapolis Mall. The incident occurred between 9 p.m. on June 4th and 10 a.m. on June 5th. During this time, several male suspects forced entry into the store and stole a large amount of jewelry from display cases. The suspects fled in a white SUV.

Video surveillance footage captured images of the suspects. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Southern District Detective Unit at 410-222-1965. Anonymous tips can be provided to the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

