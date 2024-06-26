June 26, 2024
Annapolis, US 85 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
How Spirituality Can Benefit Your Health and Well-Being Bonus Podcast: Talking Snirt With Monarch Weather + Climate Intelligence Annapolis Independence Day 2024: Parade, Fireworks & Shuttle Services The Ultimate List of Free Tools to Remove Objects from Photos SOFO Announces Free Summer Drive-In Film Series
Local News

Bonus Podcast: Talking Snirt With Monarch Weather + Climate Intelligence

Do you know what “snirt” is? Well, by the end of this conversation, you will. Today, we are speaking with not one but two meteorologists with decades of experience who formed their own weather intelligence company—Crystal Egger and Kathryn Prociv!

Monarch Weather + Climate Intelligence must be on the radar (pun somewhat required) for any business impacted by severe weather. Are your peaches not up to snuff? They figured out a solution. Are you worried about rain ruining a crop? They have saved crops. Do you have property (or a City) that floods frequently? There’s a product to help you manage that as well. They even saved the wine industry!

If you are like me, weather maps with concentric circles, bumps, and lines mean nothing to me. However, with MonarchView, only the information you need, is what you see.

The science of weather forecasting is changing at a blinding pace and if we are ever to keep up with climate change, we need the best information to handle it.

A fascinating conversation.

Have a listen!

Bonus Podcast Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News Podcast
Previous Article

Annapolis Independence Day 2024: Parade, Fireworks & Shuttle Services

 Next Article

How Spirituality Can Benefit Your Health and Well-Being

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

You might be interested in …

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

ABC Events

ABC Events

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Hospice

Hospice

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu