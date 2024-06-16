Boney James and Boogie Wonderland? Not Together, but Coming to Rams Head On Stage!

Experience the electrifying fusion of Nashville’s soul, New Orleans’ rhythm, and Austin’s raw energy, all under one roof in Annapolis at Rams Head On Stage! Get ready for an intimate, up-close-and-personal concert experience where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage.

Step into a world where a small venue delivers a powerhouse performance 364 days a year, featuring top national acts that will leave you breathless. Don’t miss out on the hottest upcoming shows – it’s time to mark your calendar and plan one of the best nights out ever!

The Allman Others Sunday, July 21 7:30pm | $35 Steven Page Formerly of Barenaked Ladies Monday, August 12 7:30pm | $35 Danger Bird: A Tribute to Neil Young Monday, September 2 7:30pm | $20 Adv / $25 DOS Boogie Wonder Band: Disco Honey Thursday, September 5 7:30pm | $49.50 The Weight (Rescheduled from 3/1/24) Friday, September 6 8pm | $39.50 Noah Gundersen w/ Abby Gundersen: Ledges 10 Year Anniversary Tour Sunday, October 6 7:30pm | $35 **VIP Packages Available Boney James Monday, October 21 6pm & 9pm | $65 Richie Kotzen w. Mark Daly Tuesday, October 22 7:30pm | $39.50 UPCOMING SHOWS 06/16 The Arcadian Wild (All Ages Matinee) w/ River & Rail 06/16 Shaw Davis & The Black Ties w. Soul Miners Union 06/17 AMFM Presents In The Vane Of The Police 06/18 Rams Head Presents Corinne Bailey Rae: Plum Red Lipstick Tour w/ Dixson 06/19 Tall Heights 06/21 Judy Collins w. Oakland Rain 06/22 Paula Poundstone 06/23 The English Channel: America’s Premier British Invasion Band 06/25 Quinn Sullivan 06/26 Comedian-Psychic Peter Antoniou 06/27 LowDown Brass Band w. Kyle Sparkman 06/28 Phil Vassar: Hits & Heroes Tour 06/29 Greg Hawkes w. Eddie Japan Performing the Music of The Cars 06/30 Big Brother and the Holding Company 07/05 In Gratitude: A Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire 07/06 Big Gurl Drag Brunch 07/06 Bob Sima 07/07 The Gathering Gloom: THE Cure Tribute 07/10 Judy Collins w. Oakland Rain 07/12 Cash Unchained: The Ultimate Johnny Cash Tribute 07/13 Speidel, Goodrich, Goggin & Lille (SGGL) 07/14 Fan Halen: The World’s Most Authentic Tribute to Van Halen 07/15 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience 07/16 Martin Barre: The Classic History of Jethro Tull Tour 07/17 Rams Head Presents Big Bad VooDoo Daddy at Maryland Hall 07/18 Rams Head Presents Yachtley Crew at Maryland Hall 07/18 Gerald Albright 07/20 Comedian King Bach 07/21 The Allman Others 07/23 The Doobie Others 07/24 John Berry 07/25 Martha Redbone Roots Project 07/26 Cimarron 615 feat. members from POCO and Flying Burrito Brothers (Jack Sundrud, Michael Webb, Rick Lono & Ronnie Guibeau 07/27 The Bangos: A Tribute to The Bangles & The Go-Go’s 07/28 Justin Lee Schultz (All Ages Matinee) 07/30 Orianthi 07/31 Peter, Brendan & Jim Mayer

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

