Best Bitcoin Casinos for US Players

Selecting the most reliable crypto casinos online can be a daunting task, given the proliferation of Bitcoin casinos currently available. However, not all platforms provide a secure environment for your deposits. To assist you in making an informed decision, we have conducted thorough research and are pleased to present our comprehensive review of the best Bitcoin casinos for players in the US. We can already tell you that TG Casino hits the top of the list. Continue reading to discover why.

Top Ten Crypto Casinos USA

Trying to find the best crypto casinos is a challenging task. Lots of options are available but not all of them are safe or offer quality games. We know that this can be very overwhelming, that is why we selected only the ten best Bitcoin casinos so you can choose among them the one that is the best for you.

TG Casino – Best Crypto Casino Overall Coin Poker – Best Crypto Casino for Poker Bettors Lucky Block – Best Choice with The Best Welcome Bonus Mega Dice – Top Crypto Casino with The Most Appealing Interface WSM – Best Crypto Casino for Live Casino Games BC Game – Top Crypto Casino with Online Community Betpanda – Top Choice for Slots Enthusiasts Wild.io – Best Crypto Casino with Tournaments Cryptorino – Top Choice with Anonymous Features Metaspins – Top Casino with Multilingual Support

1. TG.Casino – Best Crypto Casino Overall

Payout Time: 0 – 24 hours

Established: 2023

Number of Games: 350+

Minimum Deposit: 0.0001 BTC

Our first crypto casino on the list is TG Casino. This platform really offers a safe and legit gambling environment, it holds a license from Curacao Gaming, so it is regulated and also secure.

This is one of the best crypto casinos focused on Bitcoin betting, so the transactions are really easy to make. And of course, very fast as well. They accept cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Tether, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and many more.

This gambling site is on Telegram, so it offers the experience without the need for a VPN, which brings privacy and security to users.

Now, if we talk about the welcome bonus, we need to mention that it presents a very generous one: a 200% deposit match welcome bonus, extending up to 10 ETH. Although a 40x wagering requirement introduces excitement and challenge, players have a wide variety of games (excluding sports betting) to enjoy and maximize their bonus. In addition, the platform offers a referral bonus that gives existing players a 10% commission on the house edge for each bet placed by their referrals, enriching the gaming experience for active users even more.

TG Casino supports more than 11 cryptocurrencies, with no fees at all. Pretty great, right? It has a minimum deposit of 0.0001 BTC and it offers instant withdrawals. Also, you can purchase cryptocurrencies directly from the Telegram app; so it is very simple to gamble!

Our Verdict: 9.9/10

Game Selection (9.5/10)

Payment Methods (10/10)

User Experience (9.9/10)

Customer Support (9.8/10)

Bonus and Promotions (9.9/10)

Top Accepted Coins

Crypto Accepted Bitcoin ✅ Ethereum ✅ Bitcoin Cash ✅ Litecoin ✅ Dogecoin ✅

Pros:

It does not charge any fee for transactions

Offers its own cryptocurrency: $TGC token

It accepts several cryptocurrencies

Secure, does not require a VPN

Cons:

Not the widest gaming library

2. Coinpoker – Best Crypto Casino for Poker Bettors

Payout Time: 1 – 4 hours

Established: 2017

Number of Games: 120+

Minimum Deposit: $20

Coinpoker is one of the best bitcoin casinos for its poker games and tournaments. This platform has been in business since 2017, offering excellent and attractive features like a referral program and promotions.

This crypto casino is the best option for poker games and it shows a diverse gaming library. You can choose different poker games, such as the popular Texas Hold’em, as well as Omaha and 5 Card Pot Limit Omaha. It also presents several tournaments that engage new players who are starting in the gambling journey and also returning players.

Coinpoker accepts different cryptocurrencies in its transactions, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polygon, Solana, and USDT for deposits and withdrawals. Transaction processing times range from 1 to 4 hours.

This online poker casino guarantees a highly anonymous gambling experience and provides a 20% rakeback. Additionally, it boasts a referral program with substantial rewards. Although CoinPoker has no welcome bonus, it offers various enticing promotions, making it an excellent choice for poker enthusiasts.

The site features a clear and user-friendly interface and offers a mobile app for gaming on the go. It uses encryption to ensure all data is secure. Customer support is accessible through their Telegram channel or email, though they lack a live chat option. The support team is responsive and helpful in resolving issues.

Our Verdict: 9.7/10

Game Selection (9.3/10)

Payment Methods (9.8/10)

User Experience (9.8/10)

Customer Support (10/10)

Bonus and Promotions (9.5/10)

Top Accepted Coins

Crypto Accepted Bitcoin ✅ Ethereum ✅ Bitcoin Cash ✅ Litecoin ✅ Dogecoin ✅ Solana ✅ Polygon ✅

Pros:

Excellent and diverse tournaments

20% rakeback

Responsive customer support

Accepts several cryptocurrencies

Cons:

High fees for withdrawals

Only poker games

3. LuckyBlock – Best Choice with The Best Welcome Bonus

Payout Time: 0 – 24 hours

Established: 2021

Number of Games: 500+

Minimum Deposit: $20

Lucky Block is the next on our list of the best crypto casinos that we highly recommend to give a try. This platform offers its cryptocurrency, LBLOCK that you can purchase directly from the gambling site in an easy and fast way. It holds a license from Curacao Gaming, which adds legitimacy and safety to the site.

LuckyBlock presents an intuitive and user-friendly platform with a diverse gaming library.

New players are welcomed with an attractive 200% deposit bonus, matching deposits up to $25,000, distributed over ten increments, and includes 50 free spins. To qualify, players must make a minimum deposit of $20 in cryptocurrency within 30 days of registration.

Lucky Block offers a wide range of gaming options, from traditional casino favorites like slots and table games to the latest eSports tournaments, catering to a broad audience. The platform also features a dedicated section for live betting with detailed match trackers, although it lacks live streaming.

Despite missing some features, such as a downloadable app and live streaming, Lucky Block excels with its extensive game selection, generous bonuses, and smooth crypto transactions. Players looking for a secure and varied gaming experience will find Lucky Block to be an appealing option.

Our Verdict: 9.9/10

Game Selection (9.7/10)

Payment Methods (9.6/10)

User Experience (9.9/10)

Customer Support (9.7/10)

Bonus and Promotions (10/10)

Top Accepted Coins

Crypto Accepted Bitcoin ✅ Ethereum ✅ Bitcoin Cash ✅ Litecoin ✅ Dogecoin ✅ Solana ✅

Pros:

User-friendly gambling platform

Offers its own cryptocurrency LBLOCK, plus no withdrawal limit

It accepts several cryptocurrencies

Generous welcome bonus

Cons:

Does not offer live dealer games

4. Mega Dice – Top Crypto Casino with The Most Appealing Interface

Payout Time: 0 – 24 hours

Established: 2021

Number of Games: 500+

Minimum Deposit: 0.0001 BTC

Mega Dice is an innovative platform that presents a very intuitive and appealing interface. Renowned for being the first licensed Telegram casino, it offers a novel approach to online gaming. It holds a license from Curaçao, so this ensures a secure and reliable gaming environment.

This gambling platform accepts different payment methods which include of course our crucial theme, cryptocurrencies. You can make your deposits and withdrawals using Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and other cryptocurrencies, so transactions will be fast and safe.

Mega Dice offers a remarkable selection of games, perfect for players looking for real money gaming opportunities. The platform features popular titles like Chaos Crew, Book of Ra Deluxe, and Gates of Olympus, from leading developers such as Pragmatic Play, Evolution, and Red Tiger. This diverse collection includes both slots and live dealer games, catering to a wide range of preferences and gaming styles.

Mega Dice prioritizes customer satisfaction, as demonstrated by its dedicated support system. Players can contact support via email for any queries or concerns. In addition, there is a FAQ section that provides quick solutions to common issues, enhancing the support experience and ensuring a seamless and enjoyable online gaming experience.

Our Verdict: 9.9/10

Game Selection (9.5/10)

Payment Methods (9.6/10)

User Experience (10/10)

Customer Support (10/10)

Bonus and Promotions (9.8/10)

Top Accepted Coins

Crypto Accepted Bitcoin ✅ Ethereum ✅ Ripple ✅ Litecoin ✅ Dogecoin ✅ Tron ✅

Pros:

Intuitive and appealing gambling site

Accepts different cryptocurrencies

200% welcome bonus up to 1 BTC

Cons:

High wagering requirement

5. WSM Casino – Best Crypto Casino for Live Casino Games

Payout Time: 0 – 24 hours

Established: 2023

Number of Games: 5,000+

Minimum Deposit: $20

The fifth position on the best crypto casino list is occupied by Wall Street Memes, which offers a wide range of casino games, slots, sports betting, and various player benefits. It stands out among its competitors because of its live casino section, which features a special poker area with over 20 game varieties, allowing players to choose their preferred version. It has a license from Curacao Gaming adding legitimacy to the site.

With over 5,000 games available, the platform also features its own cryptocurrency token, $WSM. Players can purchase $WSM directly on the site and enjoy extra benefits such as staking rewards. The site includes a comprehensive section dedicated to all things related to their cryptocurrency, which is very useful for users.

It offers a great welcome bonus: a 200% bonus up to $25,000, along with additional free spins and free bets.

In addition to poker, the live casino section offers Roulette, Blackjack, Baccarat, and Game Shows. The slot games library includes selections from various providers. For sports betting enthusiasts, WSM Casino allows bets on a wide range of sports, including basketball, tennis, soccer, boxing, e-sports, and more.

Our Verdict: 9.7/10

Game Selection (10/10)

Payment Methods (9.7/10)

User Experience (9.5/10)

Customer Support (9.8/10)

Bonus and Promotions (10/10)

Top Accepted Coins

Crypto Accepted Bitcoin ✅ Ethereum ✅ Ripple ✅ $WSM ✅ Dogecoin ✅ Solana ✅

Pros:

It has its own cryptocurrency token $WSM

A wide and comprehensive gaming library

Accepts different cryptocurrencies

200% welcome bonus up to $25,000

Live casino games

Cons:

High transaction fees

Only 7 days to claim the welcome bonus

6. BC Game – Top Crypto Casino with Online Community

Payout Time: 0 – 24 hours

Established: 2024

Number of Games: 8,000+

Minimum Deposit: $30

BC Game is the next best crypto casino that has been in the business since 2024, so it is one of the newest Bitcoin casinos. This gambling platform offers more than 8,000 games and a comprehensive sportsbook.

BC Game supports over 150 cryptocurrencies and fiat options and it stands out because of its online community: it provides a forum section where players can keep up to date about new events and announcements. They can also chat with each other and create new topics so it makes a great engagement and adds extra value to the site.

BC.Game attracts players with an impressive welcome bonus of up to $20,000 across four deposits, along with generous free spins. Existing players also benefit from various promotions, including a medals system and daily tasks for BCD rewards, enriching the gaming experience.

With a vast library of over 8,000 games from 58 software providers, BC.Game offers diverse entertainment options. The platform features everything from classic slots to live dealer games, including roulette, blackjack, poker, and unique originals like Plinko and Mines, catering to varied gaming preferences.

BC.Game’s user-friendly interface allows for seamless navigation between the casino and sportsbook, providing easy access to games and betting markets. In addition, 24/7 live chat support enhances the user experience by promptly addressing queries.

Our Verdict: 9.6/10

Game Selection (10/10)

Payment Methods (9.6/10)

User Experience (9.8/10)

Customer Support (9.7/10)

Bonus and Promotions (9.7/10)

Top Accepted Coins

Crypto Accepted Bitcoin ✅ Ethereum ✅ Ripple ✅ Polygon ✅ Dogecoin ✅ Solana ✅

Pros:

It has a community: a forum and chat with other players is available

A comprehensive sportsbook

Welcome bonus up to $20,000

A wide array of casino games

Cons:

Withdrawal fees

7. Betpanda – Top Choice for Slots Enthusiasts

Payout Time: 1 – 4 hours

Established: 2023

Number of Games: 6000+

Minimum Deposit: 0

Betpanda is one of the best casinos that we recommend because of its wide array of slot games. This platform also offers bonus games jackpot slots and it is operated by Star Bright Media S.R.L in Costa Rica.

This crypto casino offers a wide gaming library featuring titles from renowned developers worldwide. Players can enjoy a variety of slots, table games, and live casino experiences, and for sports fans, there’s an added excitement with a sportsbook. Additionally, niche players will appreciate unique options such as Plinko, crash gambling games, lottery draws, and bingo, among others.

Betpanda supports 11 cryptocurrencies for transactions, including Bitcoin, with no minimum deposit limits and nearly instant withdrawal times. It also features an in-house cashier, allowing users to purchase crypto directly on the site.

The welcome bonus consists of a 100% match deposit bonus of up to 1 BTC, though it comes with a 50x wagering requirement. Regular players can take advantage of a loyalty program that rewards their ongoing participation.

The platform prioritizes user privacy, ensuring a secure gaming environment through SSL encryption, custom VPN software, and an anonymous registration process.

The intuitive design facilitates seamless navigation, with no downloads needed for instant-play casino access. In addition, the mobile-optimized site ensures uninterrupted gameplay across various devices, enhancing overall accessibility.

Our Verdict: 9.4/10

Game Selection (9.7/10)

Payment Methods (9.8/10)

User Experience (9.5/10)

Customer Support (9.2/10)

Bonus and Promotions (9.1/10)

Top Accepted Coins

Crypto Accepted Bitcoin ✅ Ethereum ✅ Ripple ✅ Litecoin ✅ Dogecoin ✅ Tron ✅ Tether ✅

Pros:

An appealing design

More than 6,000 games

Great welcome bonus

Encrypted site

Cons:

Does not have a sportsbook

8. Wild.io – Best Crypto Casino with Tournaments

Payout Time: 0 – 24 hours

Established: 2023

Number of Games: 6000+

Minimum Deposit: $20

The gambling platform Wild.io has interesting features such as weekly tournaments, which add rush to the gambling experience. These include Table Wars, Slot Mania, and the VIP tournament which all vary in prize pool.

This Bitcoin casino hosts an array of over 4,000 slots, also table games, and a comprehensive selection of live dealer games provided by leading software providers. Wild.io operates under strict security measures and holds a license issued by the Government of Curacao. It prioritizes player safety, creating a reliable gaming environment that supports VPN usage for enhanced privacy.

The gambling site offers an intuitive design and a user-friendly interface, so it is very easy to engage in this platform. The signing-up process is also fast and easy so this is attractive to new players. Although there isn’t a dedicated mobile app, the mobile site is well-optimized for smooth gaming on the go.

Diversity is central to Wild.io’s gaming library, which includes a wide variety of options. From slots to blackjack, roulette, poker, live dealer games, and jackpot titles, the casino caters to all player preferences.

Wild.io offers generous welcome bonuses over three deposits, including free spins, and a variety of ongoing promotions like the Wheel of Fortune, tournaments, and Wild Weekends, enhancing the excitement for players.

Our Verdict: 9.6/10

Game Selection (9.8/10)

Payment Methods (9.5/10)

User Experience (9.7/10)

Customer Support (9.5/10)

Bonus and Promotions (9.5/10)

Top Accepted Coins

Crypto Accepted Bitcoin ✅ Ethereum ✅ Ripple ✅ Bitcoin Cash ✅ Dogecoin ✅ Tron ✅ Tether ✅

Pros:

Signing up is a very fast and easy process

More than 4,000 slots

Offers great tournaments

Encrypted site

Cons:

Does not have a sportsbook as other competitors

9. Cryptorino – Top Choice with Anonymous Features

Payout Time: 5 – 60 minutes

Established: 2024

Number of Games: 4000+

Minimum Deposit: $20

We are reaching the last ones on the list of the best online casinos, and now it is our turn to talk about Cryptorino. This is a casino that we recommend due to all the features it offers. It provides a generous welcome bonus that includes a 100% bonus plus 50 free spins and this casino is operated by Star Bright Media S.R.L. in Costa Rica.

It started in 2024, and it has earned a great reputation, despite the short time it is in the business. This platform has obtained all required licenses, collaborates with reputable gaming providers, and prioritizes website security.

In addition to a wide range of casino games, Cryptorino Casino provides easy account registration, and diverse payment options, and ensures complete user anonymity. Crypto enthusiasts can start gambling quickly, as the platform accepts major digital currencies.

Cryptorino Casino is a great destination for players who are seeking anonymity, accommodating individuals of all skill levels. It is important to note that there is an 80x wagering requirement for the bonuses. Additionally, withdrawal and payout transaction times range from 5 to 60 minutes, making the process quick and easy.

Our Verdict: 9.6/10

Game Selection (9.9/10)

Payment Methods (9.4/10)

User Experience (9.4/10)

Customer Support (9.8/10)

Bonus and Promotions (9.4/10)

Top Accepted Coins

Crypto Accepted Bitcoin ✅ Ethereum ✅ Ripple ✅ Litecoin ✅ Solana ✅ Cardano ✅ Tether ✅

Pros:

Fast payouts and withdrawals

Welcome bonus of 100% plus 50 free spins

Anonymous features

Accepts cryptocurrencies

Cons:

High wagering requirement

10. Metaspins – Top Casino with Multilingual Support

Payout Time: 0 – 24 hours

Established: 2021

Number of Games: 2500+

Minimum Deposit: $20

Metaspins stands out because of its Metaspins lotto. Players can win up to $20,000 in daily crypto prizes. By matching at least 3 numbers, players can earn $1 in crypto. This game was highly enjoyable and kept us returning to the site regularly.

This gambling platform offers a comprehensive selection of more than 2,500 games which includes jackpots, slots, live casino games, table games, and casino games. Of course, it also provides a great sportsbook for those who are sports enthusiasts. And this offers several betting markets.

Metaspins holds a license from Curacao Gaming Authority and in addition, it supports nine cryptocurrencies, ensuring convenient and secure transactions.

The platform features an intuitive interface and multilingual support, appealing to a diverse global audience. Metaspins ensures privacy by allowing players to register with just an email and password, maintaining anonymity during gameplay.

Regarding the bonuses and promotions, Metaspins offers a generous welcome bonus of 100% up to 1 BTC and a Level Up loyalty program with over 1,000 levels.

Our Verdict: 9.8/10

Game Selection (9.5/10)

Payment Methods (9.5/10)

User Experience (9.8/10)

Customer Support (9.4/10)

Bonus and Promotions (10/10)

Top Accepted Coins

Crypto Accepted Bitcoin ✅ Ethereum ✅ Tron ✅ Litecoin ✅ Dogecoin ✅ Cardano ✅ Tether ✅

Pros:

It has a Lotto game with important rewards and prizes

Welcome bonus of 100% up to 1 BTC

Diverse gaming library, including slots and casino games

It has a loyalty program

Cons:

Does not offer poker games

Why Should You Gamble at Bitcoin Casinos?

Lots of players keep hesitating if they should play at Bitcoin casinos or not. Let’s see what are the advantages and disadvantages.

Fastest Transactions

At crypto casinos, transactions like deposits and withdrawals are very fast. Traditional payment methods are slower, they can take days, but Bitcoin transactions are instant.

Zero Fees

At Bitcoin casinos, all of the transactions do not have fees or very low ones, compared to the traditional payment methods. You reduce transaction costs, making it a cost-effective option.

Bonuses with Cryptocurrencies Payments

All of the online casinos offer very attractive bonuses and promotions if you choose to pay with cryptocurrencies. This is because of the lower cost involved, and they also offer lower wagering requirements.

Anonymity Features

Bitcoin casinos have anonymity features so all of the transactions are safeguarded and do not require personal information. It all remains confidential.

Security and Safety

Bitcoin guarantees privacy for both players and casino owners. Transactions remain anonymous, and no third party can access personal or financial information. Moreover, Bitcoin prevents chargeback issues common with traditional credit cards.

How We Ranked The Best Bitcoin Casinos in the US

When we started researching to make the selection of the best Bitcoin casinos, we took into account different important points that were crucial to get to the only ten best crypto casinos. Let’s get into details of each one of the points:

Gaming Library

One of the points that we believe is important is the games that they offer. All of the BTC casinos listed here provide an array of games that include slots, casino games, live casino games, table games, sportsbooks, and esports. They all are provided by well-known companies which ensures the quality of the games.

Bonuses

The bonuses they provide are also a feature to take into account. Whether they are welcome bonuses, loyalty or VIP programs with important rewards, or weekly promotions or tournaments with generous prizes, these promos provide a convenient way to extend your account funds. All of these points were checked in order to only select the best crypto casinos that can be attractive to new or usual players.

Customer Support

The research and the selection also took into account the customer support they offer. We found that all of the crypto casinos listed in this article provide excellent customer support, with a team willing to answer all of the inquiries and solve all the problems, and also they show fast and kind responses.

Cryptocurrencies Accepted

And the last point that we considered is the cryptocurrencies they accept. As we are speaking of Bitcoin casinos, it is, of course, important to know that the casinos that we mention accept several types of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, tether, and Dogecoin, to name the most common.

Which Is the Best Crypto Casino to Start Playing?

Bitcoin casinos have revolutionized the online gambling industry over the past decade, and for good reason. Players prefer Bitcoin casinos due to their enhanced anonymity, security, and quicker transactions compared to traditional online casinos.

In our research, TG.Casino is the top crypto casino for US Players. Its innovative approach to crypto gambling, detailed guide for newcomers, and the convenience of playing via Telegram make TG.Casino is a standout among other BTC gambling sites. This site also provides excellent games and the interface is really appealing and easy to navigate. The customer support is very helpful and kind, and the welcome bonus is one of the most generous that we found among its competitors.

Our Final Thoughts About The Best Bitcoin Casinos

We have conducted exhaustive research to identify the best Bitcoin casinos, and in this article, we present the top ten options for you to start playing immediately. In our evaluation, we considered several crucial factors such as gaming library, anonymity features, security and privacy, customer support, and the range of supported cryptocurrencies. Additionally, we highlighted the bonuses and promotions available, ensuring you have all the necessary information before signing up. TG Casino stole the show as our top favorite, but before committing to any crypto casino, be sure to review its features and claim your welcome bonus. We hope this guide helps you select your preferred casino and enhances your gaming experience. Enjoy!

Frequently Asked Questions about Bitcoin Casinos

Is It Safe to Gamble at Crypto Casinos Online?

Yes, it is safe. Of course, we highly recommend you engage in any of the casinos mentioned in this article, which were checked by our team. All of these gambling platforms have encrypted sites and the information you share will be safeguarded.

Which Is The Best Crypto Casino?

According to our research, the best crypto casino for US Players is TG Casino. It offers excellent features such as a generous welcome bonus and other promotions, it has several gaming options, all of them provided by well-known software companies and it supports several types of cryptocurrencies.

Are Crypto Casinos Licensed?

Not all of the casinos that you may find on the internet are licensed. But, you can rest assured that if you choose any of the crypto casinos that we mentioned in this article, you will be safe. All of them hold a license from a gaming authority so they are regulated and legit.

Are Crypto Casinos Legal?

The legality of Bitcoin casinos in the US differs from state to state, with certain states clearly allowing online gambling and others imposing more stringent regulations. Moreover, federal regulations, including the Unlawful Internet Gambling Enforcement Act (UIGEA), add complexity to the legal framework. Players are advised to investigate the specific laws relevant to their jurisdiction before participating in online gambling with Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency.

Which Are The Most Common Cryptocurrencies Used?

The most common payment methods at crypto casinos are Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum,

Dogecoin and Tether. Some of them, like Lucky Block and Wall Street Memes Casino, offer their own cryptocurrency token that you can purchase directly from the gambling platform.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

