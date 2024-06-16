Baysox Walked Off In 10 Innings For Second-Straight Night 

The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, were walked off by the Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, 5-4 in 10 innings on Saturday night from FNB Field in Harrisburg.
Bowie (30-31) did all of its damage early, tallying all four of its runs in the first three innings on Saturday. After a leadoff double from Dylan Beavers, Jud Fabian launched a no-doubt two-run bomb to left field just two batters later. It was Fabian’s third home run of the week and twelfth of the season – most on the team and tied for second-most in the Eastern League.
Beavers stayed hot at the plate in the second – lifting a solo home run to right, extending Bowie’s lead to 3-0. It was the ninth long ball of the season for Beavers, who reached base three times in a game for the tenth time this season on Saturday. Additionally, Collin Burns dropped an RBI single into left field in the third inning to make it 4-0 Baysox.
On the mound, right-handed starter Seth Johnson allowed just a single run in four frames for Bowie. Johnson yielded his lone tally on a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the third, striking out five.
In the fifth, the tide began to turn. Harrisburg notched a pair of runs on three hits, before tying the game on an infield single with two outs in the sixth following a walk, balk and groundout advancing the runner to third.
From there, the game was a stalemate. The Bowie bullpen had another strong showing, with Nick Richmond and Keagan Gillies contributing a combined three and two-thirds scoreless innings.
At the plate, the Bowie bats grew cold, with just three hits following the fourth inning on Saturday. The Baysox stranded a season-high 15 runners on base on Saturday.
In the tenth, the Baysox were unable to plate a run against the Senators’ Jack Sinclair (W, 3-1). Houston Roth kicked off the bottom of the inning with a pair of strikeouts, but uncorked a wild pitch, pushing the automatic runner to third. With two outs, Harrisburg’s Jordy Barley executed a push bunt base hit past Roth (L, 0-2), beating out the toss to first and bringing the winning run home.
Saturday was the second-consecutive walk-off loss for Bowie. The Baysox have now lost four-consecutive games for the first time this season. Bowie looks to end the week in Harrisburg on a high note in Sunday’s series finale. Right-hander Alex Pham (1-1, 6.75 ERA) is set to start for the Baysox, opposite of right-hander Michael Cuevas (1-4, 6.60 ERA) for the Senators. First pitch is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from FNB Field in Harrisburg.
Bowie returns home on Tuesday, June 18 to kick off a six-game homestand against the Altoona Curve – Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates at Prince George’s Stadium.
Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X.