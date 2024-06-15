June 16, 2024
Local News

Baysox Walked Off By Senators on Friday Night 

The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, were walked off by the Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, 2-1 in 10 innings on Friday night from FNB Field in Harrisburg.  

Bowie (30-30) tallied just five hits on Friday, with its lone tally coming on a solo home run from Collin Burns to lead off the top of the third inning. The fourth long ball of the season from Burns got the Baysox out to an early 1-0 lead. It was the only run allowed across four innings from Harrisburg right-handed starter Josiah Gray, who was pitching in a Major League rehab assignment for the Nationals.  

Bowie’s right-handed starter Kyle Brnovich also allowed just one run through his four frames on Friday. Harrisburg tied the game in the fourth, as Cody Wilson grounded into a fielder’s choice with runners on the corners and one out. Burns and Frederick Bencosme erased a runner at second base, but Wilson beat out the toss to first, keeping the inning alive and allowing a runner from third to score and even the score at one. 

The score held there all the way through the ninth, thanks in part to another stellar collective performance from the Baysox bullpen. Right-handers Morgan McSweeney and Dylan Heid each tossed a pair of scoreless frames, with left-hander Ryan Hennen adding a scoreless inning as well. Bowie relievers totaled seven strikeouts with just three hits and one walk allowed. 

At the plate, the Baysox bats were held hitless after the fifth inning on Friday. In the top of the tenth, the Baysox were unable to advance TT Bowens, who started the inning at second base, as Harrisburg’s Samuel Reyes (W, 4-1) kept them in check. Bowie right-hander Lincoln Henzman (L, 0-1) entered in the bottom of the tenth. The Senators’ J.T. Arruda laced an opposite-field double off the left field wall to plate the automatic runner from second and end the game. 

Friday marks the second walk-off loss for the Baysox this season. It is Bowie’s third-consecutive loss overall. The Baysox sit four-and-a-half games out of first in the Southwest division with eight games remaining in the first half. 

Bowie continues its six-game set with Harrisburg on Saturday, with right-hander Seth Johnson (0-4, 2.75 ERA) starting on the mound for the Baysox, opposite of right-hander Andry Lara (3-1, 2.37 ERA) pitching for the Senators. First pitch is set for 6:00 p.m. ET from FNB Field in Harrisburg. 

Bowie returns home on Tuesday, June 18 to kick off a six-game homestand against the Altoona Curve – Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates at Prince George’s Stadium. 

Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X. 

Daily News Brief Local News Sports
Bowie Baysox Staff

Bowie Baysox Staff

View articles

The Bowie Baysox are a Minor League Baseball team located in Bowie, Maryland. They are the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play in the Eastern League. Their home ballpark is Prince George’s Stadium.

