June 7, 2024
Homestead Gardens
Local News

Baysox Prevail Over Rumble Ponies for Fourth Straight Win

The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, defeated the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets, by a final score of 6-3 for a fourth consecutive win on Thursday night at Prince George’s Stadium.

Bowie (28-25) jumped out to another early lead on Binghamton (26-26) with a four-run bottom of the third, punctuated by a three-run bomb from Samuel Basallo. Baseball’s No. 14 prospect, per MLB Pipeline, launched the blast to right-center field for his fourth home run in his last 14 games, where he has hit safely in 13 of those contests. Basallo’s long ball ties him with Jud Fabian for the team lead with nine on the season – fourth-most in the Eastern League. The Orioles No. 2 prospect also extended his on-base streak to 14 games.

Fabian had a productive evening himself, who singled twice, reached base three times, stole a pair of bags, and scored a pair of runs. He came home on an RBI grounder from Silas Ardoin to make it 4-0 Bowie in the third, chasing Binghamton starter Tyler Stuart (L, 1-4) after 2.2 innings in the process.

John Rhodes singled home Bowie’s fifth run of the game with an RBI single to right. The Orioles No. 23 prospect has six RBI over his last four games.

Collin Burns blasted a 394-foot solo homer over the wall in right to extend Bowie’s lead to 6-0 in the sixth. It’s the second homer hit by Burns against the Rumble Ponies this season.

Starting right-hander Cameron Weston (W, 2-3) threw five shutout innings and allowed just one hit, two walks and struck out six to pick up the win. The 23-year-old right hander owns a 1.42 ERA in three appearances against the Rumble Ponies this season. It’s the longest outing of the season at Double-A for Weston.

Right-hander Dylan Heid threw three perfect innings in relief with four strikeouts to lower his ERA to 1.09 for the year. Right-hander Lincoln Henzman made his Bowie debut in the ninth after being acquired on Tuesday. The 28-year-old gave up a three-run homer to Ryan Clifford but punched out two batters to seal the victory for the Baysox.

The Baysox have now won four in a row and have now won seven of nine against the Rumble Ponies this season.

The Baysox continue their six-game home stand against Binghamton tomorrow night at 7:05 pm. RHP Trace Bright (0-4, 3.60 ERA) will get the start for Bowie against RHP Joander Suarez (2-3, 4.31 ERA) for Binghamton.

Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Bowie Baysox Staff

Bowie Baysox Staff

The Bowie Baysox are a Minor League Baseball team located in Bowie, Maryland. They are the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play in the Eastern League. Their home ballpark is Prince George’s Stadium.

