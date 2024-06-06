Baysox Keep Rumble Ponies in Corral on Wednesday Night

The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, held off the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets, by a final score of 6-5 on Wednesday night at Prince George’s Stadium.

Bowie (27-25) broke out to an early 6-1 lead by the third inning. Jud Fabian opened the scoring by clobbering a 411-foot, two-run home run to right-center field in the bottom of the first – his team-leading ninth long ball of the season. Samuel Basallo tacked on an RBI single in the third, extending his on-base streak to 13 games while adding a third run of the evening to Bowie’s total.

The Baysox then strung together four consecutive hits with one out in the third, including a two-run double from John Rhodes and a sacrifice bunt RBI, courtesy of Ryan Higgins.

In total, Bowie tallied seven hits across 2.1 innings against Binghamton starter Justin Jarvis (L, 3-2) and led by five runs through three.

Binghamton (26-25) got within two with three runs in the fourth. Brandon McIlwain drew a bases loaded walk before Jeremiah Jackson lined a two-run single.

Starting right-hander Alex Pham exited the game after allowing the bases loaded walk to McIlwain. The Orioles No. 24 prospect threw 3.1 innings and gave up four runs (three earned) on three hits across two walks and matched his season-high seven strikeouts in a no decision. Pham has now punched out seven batters in each of his last two starts.

Ryan Watson (W, 2-0) earned the win after 1.2 scoreless innings in relief of Pham.

A fielding error by Dylan Beavers brought Binghamton within one in the sixth but Nick Richmond and Morgan McSweeney both escaped first and third jams in the sixth and seventh innings, respectively, to keep Bowie’s lead intact.

Keagan Gillies (S, 1) delivered a 1-2-3 ninth with two strikeouts to seal Bowie’s third consecutive win.

The Baysox have now won three in a row and have now won six of eight against the Rumble Ponies this season.

The Baysox continue their six-game home stand against Binghamton tomorrow night at 6:35 pm. RHP Cameron Weston (1-3, 4.12 ERA) will get the start for Bowie against RHP Tyler Stuart (1-3, 3.80 ERA) for Binghamton.

Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

