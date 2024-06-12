Baysox Hang on For the Win in Harrisburg

The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, hung on to defeat the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, 2-1 on Tuesday night at FNB Field in Harrisburg.

Bowie (30-27) had to walk the tight rope late. With the tying run on third and the winning run at second for Harrisburg in the bottom of the ninth, Baysox right-hander Keagan Gillies had to face back-to-back Top 100 prospects in the sport in Dylan Crews and Brady House, with just one out. Gillies fanned Crews for the second out of the inning. With the game on the line, Gillies (S, 2) got House to fly out to center field, stranding both runners to end the game.

The Baysox were mainly backed by their right-handed starter Alex Pham, who set a season-high with six shutout innings on Tuesday. Pham (W, 2-1) allowed just two hits, erasing one on a double play ball, walked none and struck out six. The right-hander retired the last 11 hitters he faced on the evening and was followed up by a pair of scoreless innings from right-hander Dan Hammer.

Bowie’s bats made plenty of noise on Tuesday night, as the Baysox tallied 10 hits. Following a walk to Anthony Servideo, Dylan Beavers dropped a two-out single to center field that plated Servideo to give Bowie the 1-0 edge. The Baysox would leave the bases loaded later in that frame, as Bowie stranded nine runners on the night. Harrisburg starter Michael Cuevas (L, 1-5) was able to scatter eight hits through six and two-thirds innings.

Jud Fabian tallied three hits on Tuesday, including a late solo home run in the top of the ninth that gave Bowie a 2-0 edge. It was Fabian’s fifth game of three or more hits on the season and his tenth long ball of the campaign – tying him with Baysox slugger Samuel Basallo for the team lead and fifth-most in the Eastern League. Basallo also singled on Tuesday, extending his hitting streak to a team-high nine games, while also extending his team-best 18-game on-base streak.

Harrisburg pulled a run back via an RBI single from Andrew Pinckney in the ninth and stole second with J.T. Arruda already on third, after reaching on an error, but Bowie was able to batten down the hatches to seal a second-straight win.

The Baysox now sit just two-and-a-half games out of first place in the Southwest division with 11 games remaining in the first half of the season. Bowie continues its six-game set in Harrisburg on Wednesday, with right-hander Cameron Weston (2-3, 3.28 ERA) starting on the mound for the Baysox, opposite of right-hander Brad Lord (6-1, 1.75 ERA). First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. ET from FNB Field in Harrisburg.

Bowie returns home on Tuesday, June 18 to kick off a six-game homestand against the Altoona Curve – Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates at Prince George’s Stadium.

