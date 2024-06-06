Banneker-Douglass Museum Celebrates Juneteenth with a Month of Engaging Events

The Maryland Commission on African American History & Culture (MCAAHC) and the Banneker-Douglass Museum (soon to be Banneker-Douglass-Tubman Museum) will celebrate Juneteenth and Maryland’s Year of Civil Rights with a host of engaging and exciting programs and exhibitions that are free for visitors and residents. Join us for impactful experiences as you learn about Maryland’s African American heritage!

PROGRAMS

Alpha Phi Alpha Street Renaming Ceremony (Partnership)

Saturday, June 15, 2024 | 10:00am-12:00pm

Banneker-Douglass Museum

84 Franklin Street, Annapolis, MD 21401

Register: https://conta.cc/42Tr1tn

The Banneker-Douglass Museum is partnering with Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. for their ceremony recognizing the honorary renaming of Franklin Street. Join us for this celebratory occasion and stop by the Banneker-Douglass Museum.

Annapolis Juneteenth Parade

Saturday, June 22, 2024 | 12:00pm

West and Main Streets, Annapolis MD 21401

BDM, MCAAHC, the Banneker-Douglass Museum Foundation, and the Friends of Banneker-Douglass Museum groups will all be participating again this year in the Annapolis Juneteenth parade. We would love to have you cheer us on for this celebratory event!

Rhythm & Hues: The Banneker-Douglass Museum’s Summer Black Party

Saturday, June 29, 2024 | 12:00pm – 4:00pm

Banneker-Douglass Museum | 84 Franklin Street, Annapolis, MD 21401

Register: https://bit.ly/BDMBlockParty2024

Get ready to groove and celebrate at Rhythm & Hues: The Banneker-Douglass Museum’s Summer Black Party! DC’s premiere Go-Go band Black Alley will headline this event. Get ready for Civil Rights exhibitions, vendors, yoga and mindfulness activities, outdoor sip and paints, and live performances by talented local artists. You’ll find yourself swaying to the rhythm, feeling the energy of the crowd, and being moved by the powerful messages conveyed through art.

EXHIBITIONS

REVISIT / REIMAGINE: The Civil Rights Era in Maryland and Parallels of Today

On display through January 4, 2025

Guest curated by Thomas James, REVISIT / REIMAGINE: The Civil Rights Era in Maryland and Parallels of Today emulates an interior home space with books, records, and other objects scattered throughout. In collaboration with Afro Charities, images of nationally and locally recognized civil rights leaders from the AFRO American Newspapers archives will be on display accompanied by the work of contemporary artists living and working in the Maryland area. This layout serves as a visual representation of intergenerational relationships and how the issues of civil rights have transformed, progressed, and regressed throughout the 60 years between the signing of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and our current existence today.

Deep Roots, Rising Waters: A Celebration of African Americans in Maryland

Permanent Exhibit

This exhibition provides an overview of African American history in Maryland from 1633 through the Civil Rights Era. Learn how African Americans throughout Maryland made lasting changes for all Americans.

Learn more about current exhibitions here: https://bdmuseum.maryland.gov/exhibitions/ .

