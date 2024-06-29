Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl Chances This Year

Established in 1996, the Baltimore Ravens are one of the premier NFL teams. In its short history, it has managed to win two Super Bowls, in 2000 and 2012, and has produced Hall of Famers like linebacker Ray Lewis and safety ED Reed. While their most recent Super Bowl was relatively recent, the question that remained over the team is when they win another. In the last few years, they have shown the necessary talent to make a Super Bowl run but have yet to do so. Again, they are considered one of the top contenders to win the Super Bowl this year when you look at the Vegas odds, but the journey will not be easy.

Below, we will examine the Baltimore Ravens’ chances of winning this year’s Super Bowl and their main rivals.

What Are the Baltimore Ravens Chances of Winning the Super Bowl?

Going into this year, the Ravens have the third-best odds of winning the Super Bowl at +950, behind the San Francisco 49ers and the reigning Super Bowl champs, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Some of the questions surrounding the Baltimore Ravens going into this year are whether their defense can remain as formidable as it was in the prior season and whether Lamar Jackson has what it takes to lead them to a Super Bowl victory.

Regarding their defense, they were one of the top defenses in the league during the 2023 season, leading the league in overall sacks, takeaways, and points allowed per game. But going into the new year, they have lost their defensive coordinator and several key players, like Patrick Queen and Jadeveon Clowney, to free agency.

They attempted to address these losses by hiring Zach Orr as their new defensive coordinator and making several signings during free agency. However, it remains to be seen if they can replicate the same success they produced in the prior season with all these changes.

The defense was a big part of their success in the prior season, and if they are going to make a run for the Super Bowl this year, the defense will need to produce similar numbers.

The next question surrounding them is Lamar Jackson’s ability to take them to the Super Bowl and win.

There is little question that Lamar Jackson is a top-tier quarterback, having won two MVPs, the second of which was in the prior season. But despite his accolades and explosive ability, he has yet to take his team to a Super Bowl. So there are questions not only about whether Jackson can replicate his MVP-winning performance of the prior season but also whether those numbers this time around will take the team to the first Super Bowl game and, ultimately, victory.

Baltimore Ravens Main Rivals in 2024

The Baltimore Ravens’ main rivals are the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Below, we will examine each and what makes them formidable rivals.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, have been a top-tier team, winning Super Bowls in 2019, 2022, and the most recent in 2023. They also eliminated the Ravens from the playoffs last season in the AFC Championship game.

With a daunting defense to complement their offensive power, they are one of the most dangerous teams in the league.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers have had a resurgence in the past few years, and the last two years specifically have been thanks to their young quarterback, Brock Purdy. In his first full season as a starter, he took his team to the Super Bowl to play against the Kansas City Chiefs.

While they lost the game, Brock Purdy has proven to be a terrific quarterback with a bright future. They recently extended star running back Christian McCaffery’s contract and have added some dynamic pieces to bolster their defense. They anticipate making another run for the Super Bowl and reversing their prior season’s misfortunes.

These are the two primary teams the Baltimore Ravens will have to get past to reach the Super Bowl and ultimately win.

Conclusion

This year, the Baltimore Ravens are looking to capitalize on their progress through the years. They have added pieces to their roster that they believe will help them maintain their dominance on the defensive end. Lamar Jackson is coming into this year looking to prove to everyone that he is the person who can lead a team to a Super Bowl. Of course, 31 other teams will be standing in their way, with the Chiefs hoping to repeat and the 49ers looking to get back to the Super Bowl and win this time. But the Ravens have built a good team, and there’s a lot of hype and anticipation surrounding their team going into the new season.

