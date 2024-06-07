June 7, 2024
Local News

Arundel Rivers and MD DNR Celebrate Franklin Point Restoration

Arundel Rivers Federation and Maryland’s Secretary of Natural Resources, Josh Kurtz, celebrated the completion of a 1,060-foot living shoreline and marsh restoration at Franklin Point State Park in Shady Side, Maryland.

Secretary Kurtz and Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) staff contributed to the effort by planting native marsh grasses, supplementing over 35,000 already planted. This restoration aims to protect the area from erosion and provide critical wildlife habitats.

Franklin Point, once eroding at a rate of 7.5 feet per year, was at risk of losing its marshes and forests, endangering the nearby Columbia Beach community. In 2022, Arundel Rivers Federation partnered with DNR to build the living shoreline, featuring breakwater and marsh elements to mitigate wave impact and restore the habitat.

“The science is clear that we need more resilient projects like the Franklin Point living shoreline to protect our communities and Chesapeake Bay,” said Secretary Kurtz. “Living shorelines are a natural solution to our challenges, and we are thrilled to partner with Arundel Rivers to make these projects a reality.”

Arundel Rivers Executive Director Matt Johnston added, “Shoreline protection is essential. Unlike bulkheads and riprap, living shorelines adapt to storms and provide crucial habitats for Chesapeake Bay species.”

MD DNR scientists are monitoring the project to evaluate erosion protection and habitat restoration, applying lessons learned to future projects. More information on these efforts is available here.

The project, made possible by a $1.46 million DNR Coastal Resiliency Program grant, was designed by Coastline Design and Construction and built by Resource Restoration Group.

