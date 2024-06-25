June 25, 2024
Local News

Art Exchange Box Initiative Launched by Chesapeake Arts Center

Chesapeake Arts Center (CAC) is excited to unveil its new Art Exchange Box initiative, designed to foster creativity and community engagement. These boxes allow community members to “take art and leave art,” or art supplies, fostering creativity in an interactive and accessible community space.

Art Exchange Boxes provide an opportunity for community engagement and creativity. CAC is constructing several Art Exchange Boxes to be placed at locations in West and North Anne Arundel County during Anne Arundel ARTS MONTH(June) and throughout the summer and fall. In addition to the ﬁrst box located at CAC, additional boxes will be installed in the coming weeks at Baltimore Washington Medical Center, and the Linthicum, Brooklyn Park, and Crofton Libraries.

Want to get involved?

  • Sponsor a Box:Partner with us to bring Art Exchange Boxes to the community.
  • Host a Box:Place an Art Exchange Box at your business or organization.
  • Build a Box:Help construct Art Exchange Boxes at our MakerSpace.
  • Fill a Box:Create artwork or donate supplies to be placed in the boxes.

This initiative is a fantastic way to engage with the community and foster a more creative Anne Arundel County. Join your neighbors in this artistic journey and help us ﬁll the boxes with artwork and supplies!

For more information please visit our website at www.chesapeakearts.org

