Anne Arundel County Urges Proactive Preparation for Above-Normal 2024 Hurricane Season

The Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management has announced the start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, which runs from June 1 through November 30, 2024. The period between mid-August and October is particularly critical for Anne Arundel County, as it is more likely to experience the effects of tropical systems, including storm surge, flooding, and possible tornadoes. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has forecasted an above-normal season, potentially the most active to date. Therefore, the Office of Emergency Management urges all residents to prepare now to reduce the risk of life and property loss.

Preeti Emrick, Director of the Office of Emergency Management, calls on County residents, businesses, and local government to collaborate in protecting the community and mitigating the impact of these powerful storms. Emrick emphasized the importance of proactive preparation: “Ensuring that you have an emergency plan, securing your property, and staying informed through reliable sources can make a significant difference in safety and resilience.”

Residents are encouraged to individually prepare for hurricane season by reviewing their insurance policies, gathering important documents, and storing them in a safe, accessible location within their homes. It is crucial to ensure that all family members know where to find these documents in case adults are not home. For more information on preparing for hurricanes and tropical storms, residents can visit the Office of Emergency Management’s website and review the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook. Additionally, signing up for emergency alerts is recommended to receive timely updates on watches and warnings in the area.

For further information or to request an alternate format, contact the Office of Emergency Management at 410-222-0600 or [email protected]. TTY users can call via Maryland Relay at 7-1-1.

