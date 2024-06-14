June 14, 2024
Annapolis, US 73 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
The Game Changer: AI Hunting Software in Wildlife Conservation Anne Arundel County Urges Proactive Preparation for Above-Normal 2024 Hurricane Season Joniece Pitts Receives Larry L. Griffin Scholarship at Charting Careers’ Annual Celebration The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week StretchMed Now Open at Annapolis Town Center
Local News

Anne Arundel County Urges Proactive Preparation for Above-Normal 2024 Hurricane Season

The Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management has announced the start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, which runs from June 1 through November 30, 2024. The period between mid-August and October is particularly critical for Anne Arundel County, as it is more likely to experience the effects of tropical systems, including storm surge, flooding, and possible tornadoes. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has forecasted an above-normal season, potentially the most active to date. Therefore, the Office of Emergency Management urges all residents to prepare now to reduce the risk of life and property loss.

Preeti Emrick, Director of the Office of Emergency Management, calls on County residents, businesses, and local government to collaborate in protecting the community and mitigating the impact of these powerful storms. Emrick emphasized the importance of proactive preparation: “Ensuring that you have an emergency plan, securing your property, and staying informed through reliable sources can make a significant difference in safety and resilience.”

Residents are encouraged to individually prepare for hurricane season by reviewing their insurance policies, gathering important documents, and storing them in a safe, accessible location within their homes. It is crucial to ensure that all family members know where to find these documents in case adults are not home. For more information on preparing for hurricanes and tropical storms, residents can visit the Office of Emergency Management’s website and review the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook. Additionally, signing up for emergency alerts is recommended to receive timely updates on watches and warnings in the area.

For further information or to request an alternate format, contact the Office of Emergency Management at 410-222-0600 or [email protected]. TTY users can call via Maryland Relay at 7-1-1.

Daily News Brief Local News
Previous Article

Joniece Pitts Receives Larry L. Griffin Scholarship at Charting Careers’ Annual Celebration

 Next Article

The Game Changer: AI Hunting Software in Wildlife Conservation

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

ABC Events

ABC Events

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Hospice

Hospice

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu