June 4, 2024
Annapolis, US 73 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
All You Need To Know Before Moving to a New City A Few Moments With Danylo Fedoryka of Scythian AACPS–There’s An App for That! Anne Arundel County Register of Wills Pleads Guilty to Misconduct in Office SOLD OUT!! Fashion For A Cause
Local News

Anne Arundel County Register of Wills Pleads Guilty to Misconduct in Office

Maryland State Prosecutor Charlton T. Howard, III, announced today that Erica Griswold, the Register of Wills for Anne Arundel County, has pleaded guilty to Misconduct in Office. The Honorable Stacy W. McCormack accepted Griswold’s guilty plea in the Anne Arundel County Circuit Court. Sentencing is scheduled for 1:30 pm on July 18, 2024.

Griswold has served as the elected Register of Wills for Anne Arundel County since December 2022, with an annual salary of approximately $146,117.91. According to the statement of facts admitted in support of the plea, Griswold acknowledged that on or about June 16, 2023, a cashier’s check for $6,645.00 was received by her office. The check was intended for payment of non-probate inheritance tax but was made payable to Griswold personally.

Griswold admitted to falsely informing the mail processor that she had been expecting this check for herself, leading the employee to allow her to keep the check. Despite knowing the check was not intended for her personal use and not knowing the payor, she did not perform the necessary computer system searches to verify the check’s intended recipient.

On June 22, 2023, Griswold cashed the $6,645.00 check at a Chase Bank in Annapolis and kept the cash. The payor later contacted the Register of Wills Office to inquire about the outstanding invoice, which he believed had been settled. Griswold repaid the money on February 23, 2024, nearly seven months after being informed of the payor’s inquiry and almost a month after being indicted by an Anne Arundel County Grand Jury.

“Government officials are expected to be good stewards of the public funds entrusted to them,” said State Prosecutor Howard. “Our agency strives to hold individuals in positions of public trust accountable if they violate that trust for personal gain.”

By nature of the crime., Griswold will be removed from office. Her vacancy will then be filled through the following process:

The judges of the Orphans’ Court for Anne Arundel County will appoint a new Register of Wills to serve the remainder of Griswold’s term. Specifically:

  • Under Maryland law, the judges of the Orphans’ Court have the authority to appoint a replacement Register of Wills when that office is vacated.
  • The appointed replacement must be a member of the same political party as the outgoing Register (Griswold is a Democrat).
  • The appointed Register will serve the rest of Griswold’s 4-year term, which began in January 2023.
  • A new Register of Wills election would then be held in November 2026 for the next 4-year term starting in 2027.

The full statement of facts can be found below;

Griswold-Plea-AgreementDownload

Daily News Brief Local News
Previous Article

SOLD OUT!! Fashion For A Cause

 Next Article

AACPS–There’s An App for That!

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Bands IN The Sand

Bands IN The Sand

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

ABC Events

ABC Events

Paca GF 2024

Paca GF 2024

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Hospice

Hospice

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu