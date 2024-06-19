June 19, 2024
Annapolis, US 85 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Ham Radio “Field Day” Schedueled for This Weekend in Davidsonville Anne Arundel County Public Library Adjusts Operating Hours Exploring the Best Hearing Aid Supplies for Your Needs Daily News Brief | June 19, 2024 Free Printable Power of Attorney Forms: Pros and Cons Unveiled
Local News

Anne Arundel County Public Library Adjusts Operating Hours

Starting September 1, Anne Arundel County Public Library (AACPL) will implement new operating hours. All branches will now close at 8 pm from Monday to Thursday. This adjustment, driven by low usage statistics, aims to optimize resource allocation and improve service quality during peak times.

Friday and Saturday hours will remain unchanged, with libraries open from 10 am to 5 pm. Selected branches—Busch Annapolis, Crofton, Discoveries, Glen Burnie, Odenton, Severn, and Severna Park—will continue their Sunday hours from 1 pm to 5 pm during the school year.

This change comes in response to the reduced demand for late evening in-person library services, which has dropped significantly since the pandemic.

Daily News Brief Education Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

Exploring the Best Hearing Aid Supplies for Your Needs

 Next Article

Ham Radio “Field Day” Schedueled for This Weekend in Davidsonville

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

ABC Events

ABC Events

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Hospice

Hospice

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu