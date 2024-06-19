Anne Arundel County Public Library Adjusts Operating Hours

Starting September 1, Anne Arundel County Public Library (AACPL) will implement new operating hours. All branches will now close at 8 pm from Monday to Thursday. This adjustment, driven by low usage statistics, aims to optimize resource allocation and improve service quality during peak times.

Friday and Saturday hours will remain unchanged, with libraries open from 10 am to 5 pm. Selected branches—Busch Annapolis, Crofton, Discoveries, Glen Burnie, Odenton, Severn, and Severna Park—will continue their Sunday hours from 1 pm to 5 pm during the school year.

This change comes in response to the reduced demand for late evening in-person library services, which has dropped significantly since the pandemic.

