Local News

Anne Arundel County Police Investigating Overnight Odenton Homicide

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at about 9:45 PM on June 17, 2024. Officers initially responded to reports of gunfire near Meadowmist Way and Stehlik Drive. Upon arrival, they found 27-year-old Isaiah Oludayo Olugbemi of Odenton suffering from gunshot wounds.

Despite life-saving efforts by responding officers, Olugbemi was transported to the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division Homicide Unit have taken over the investigation, which they believe was a targeted incident. Multiple residents reported hearing several gunshots.

Police are asking residents with private surveillance systems or doorbell cameras to review their footage for any relevant activity. Anyone with video evidence is urged to contact investigators at 410-222-4731.

The investigation is ongoing. Individuals with information can also call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP, or submit tips online at MetroCrimeStoppers.Org. Callers can remain anonymous.

This is Anne Arundel County’s fourth homicide of 2024. Annapolis City has had one.

