Anne Arundel County Launches New Housing Resource Portal

County Executive Steuart Pittman, the Office of Equity and Human Rights (OEHR), and Arundel Community Development Services, Inc. (ACDS) announced the launch of a new housing portal, which will serve as a one-stop hub for housing-related resources and information.

“In a housing affordability crisis like the one our working families are experiencing today, we need to do more than just create opportunities. We also need to help our residents access those opportunities,” said County Executive Pittman. “This portal puts the information people need in one place.”

The new portal is a hub for resources offered by government, local partners, and private community-based organizations that offer a broad range of housing-related resources. Visitors can access a comprehensive list of information and services organized by category. Categories include financial assistance, legal and educational resources, temporary and permanent housing, renters’ rights, and more. Prospective homebuyers, veterans, real estate agents, renters, older adults, and organizations that support individuals with housing-related needs can all find helpful resources.

The portal was developed collaboratively by the Office of Equity and Human Rights and Arundel County Community Development Services, Inc. (ACDS). It was also supported by community partners like The Benevolence Coalition and the Continuum of Care to End Homelessness.

“When residents have housing issues, their sense of security is often threatened,” said Office of Equity and Human Rights Director Asha Smith. “We felt it was vital to empower residents, and those who advocate for them, to identify housing resources quickly and easily. Our government agencies, community partners, and local non-profits work hard to meet common housing needs. Ultimately, the portal provides all residents with uncomplicated access to these solutions.”

“ACDS is pleased to support the County in providing critical housing resource information in one central location, while we work with our partners to create and preserve affordable, safe, and accessible units in our communities,” said Erin Karpewicz, ACDS CEO.

To access the portal, visit https://www.aacounty.org/housing-resource-portal.

