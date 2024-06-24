June 24, 2024
Homestead Gardens
Anne Arundel County Fire Department Prepares for Two New Fireboats

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department is gearing up to receive the first of two new 50-foot Fireboats to join the fleet! 

The first of the two twin Defiant NXT Monohull Pilothouse Fireboats is set to arrive in July. The fireboat is in the final manufacturing performance testing stages at Metal Shark in Louisiana. Once the boat meets all manufacturer standards, an AACo Fire Department Team will go down to complete the final sea trials and arrange delivery to Anne Arundel County, Maryland. 

The 50-foot vessels will enhance the department’s ability to more effectively respond to maritime-related fire and water emergencies on our vast waterways in the County.

At the end of last year, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department solicited names from community and department members to assist with naming the new boats. “Involving our Community and Department Members to be a part of the naming process ensures both fireboats will receive names from those who will directly benefit by adding these two maritime vessels to our fleet,” said Fire Chief Trisha Wolford. The name of the first boat has been selected and will be revealed at the vessel’s christening in late summer 2024.

The new fireboat is slated to replace the Lady Anne Fire Boat at Station #19 and will respond out of Sandy Point State Park. Lady Anne will move down to Shady Side until the second fireboat is in service, scheduled for fall 2024.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department is committed to proactive measures aimed at ensuring the safety and well-being of all who live and visit our County. The addition of these two new vessels will strengthen that commitment.

