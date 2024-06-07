June 7, 2024
Annapolis, US 84 F
Homestead Gardens
Annapolis Woman Killed in Interchange Crash

Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday night in Anne Arundel County.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Annapolis Barrack responded at about 9:50 p.m. to southbound Interstate 97 and Route 50 for a single-vehicle crash. Shannon Rita Alan, 29, of Annapolis, Maryland, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Anne Arundel County emergency medical services. She was the driver and only occupant of a 2020 Honda HR-V.

According to a preliminary investigation, the Honda was traveling on a ramp to Route 50 East and for unknown reasons left the road and struck an embankment. Investigators do not believe impairment was a contributing factor.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration responded to assist with road closures. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

