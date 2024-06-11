Annapolis Prepares for 4th Annual Juneteenth Celebration

The Annapolis Juneteenth Planning Committee and the City of Annapolis will host the fourth annual Juneteenth celebration with a VIP Reception and Awards Ceremony on Friday, June 21 and a parade and festival on Saturday, June 22. The parade will step off from Calvert Street at the intersection of Bladen Street at 12 p.m. The festival will take place at Bates Athletic Complex, 935 Spa Road (behind Maryland Hall) beginning at 1 p.m.

Traditionally, June 19 is known as Juneteenth, the oldest known celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

CITY CLOSURES: City of Annapolis offices will be closed on Monday, June 19 in recognition of Juneteenth. The Pip Moyer Recreation Center will operate on a regular schedule while the Stanton Center will be closed. Refuse and recycling schedules will not be affected. Annapolis Transit will operate on a regular schedule.

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION: For full details, visit www.AnnapolisJuneteenth.org for more information.

GALA: The two-day Juneteenth celebration will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 21 at the Double Tree by Hilton off Riva Road (210 Holiday Court). This event is sold out.

PARADE: Day two of the celebration begins with the Juneteenth Parade stepping off at noon on Saturday, June 22. The parade has a new route for 2024 with rolling road closures along the way. Along the parade route, please be alert to Annapolis Police Direction. The parade will begin on Calvert Street at Bladen Street (parade lineup will be on St. John’s Street); continues to outbound West Street to Amos Garrett Blvd. The parade officially ends on Amos Garrett, with the festival at Bates Athletic Complex (behind Maryland Hall) beginning at 1 p.m.

FESTIVAL: The festival will take place from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Bates Athletic Complex with live music and entertainment, vendors, and food. Admission to the festival is free. This is an alcohol-free event.

PARKING: Festival parking at Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium is set at $10. Downtown parking locations include Hillman, Gott’s, Park Place and Knighton garages with the free magenta shuttle to Main Street. Shuttles are available from Navy Stadium to the parade and festival areas.

NO PARKING ZONES:

PARADE STAGING: There will be no parking in the area of parade staging, from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

College Ave. between Prince George St & St. Johns Street

St. Johns Street from College Ave. to Bloomsbury Square

Calvert Street between Bladen Street and St. Johns Street

No parking on the side of Bloomsbury Square adjacent to the Calvert Street garage

PARADE ROUTE – No parking from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2024.

Calvert Street from Bladen Street to West Street

West Street from Calvert Street to Amos Garrett Blvd.

Amos Garret Blvd. from West Street to Constitution Ave.

For more information and to receive direct alerts from the Annapolis Office of Emergency Management (OEM) during the event, attendees can text “JUNE2024” to 38276. Attendees are encouraged to download the PrepareMe Annapolis app to receive OEM and event information.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

