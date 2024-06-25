June 25, 2024
Homestead Gardens
Local News

Annapolis Home Concierge Achieves NHWA Accreditation for Top-Quality Home Watch Services

Annapolis Home Concierge (AHC) has been accredited by the National Home Watch Association (NHWA), a leading authority in the Home Watch and absentee homeowner services industry across the United States and Canada. The NHWA, established in 2009, ensures high standards for these services, requiring all accredited members to undergo background checks and be insured and bonded.

Founded by Karen Morris and Susan Woody, Annapolis Home Concierge provides Home Watch and concierge services to give homeowners peace of mind while away. The company offers comprehensive Home Watch services, including visual inspections, system and contractor monitoring, and pre-and post-storm checks. Additionally, AHC provides customizable concierge solutions such as mail handling, transportation services, and personalized task management.

Karen and Susan, with over 60 years of combined experience in entrepreneurial ventures, property management, sales, and customer service, launched AHC to address the challenges homeowners face when away from their properties. Their mission is to ensure the security, maintenance, and safekeeping of clients’ homes and belongings through professional and confidential services.

Confidentiality and trust are cornerstones of AHC’s operations. The company employs stringent vetting processes and legal privacy agreements to protect clients’ information and properties. This commitment to privacy underscores their dedication to client satisfaction.

Annapolis Home Concierge’s accreditation by the NHWA highlights its adherence to industry-leading standards and reinforces its reputation as a reliable partner for homeowners.

For more information on Annapolis Home Concierge and its services, visit their website at AnnapolisHomeConcierge.com.

Business Local News
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Close Menu