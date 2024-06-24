AMFM Awards Grants to Four Local Organizations That Support Underserved Youth

Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians, Inc. (AMFM) is awarding $8,000 from its David Glaser Education Grant that will be shared between four organizations whose local summer music programs benefit underserved students in the greater Annapolis area:

The Ballet Theatre of Maryland – in support of its Summer Intensive 2024, which provides a series of opportunities for students to study dance and learn from professional dancers and instructors.

Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts – in support of its Creating Communities Arts Mentorship Academy, a weeklong summer intensive during which elementary and middle school students from low-income families participate in diverse art forms and receive individual attention and mentoring through programs and workshops offered by master teachers and artists.

Annapolis Symphony Orchestra – in support of its Summer Program which provides a high-level musical education to students of all cultural and economic backgrounds with weekly private lessons, ensemble rehearsals, guest artist workshops, access to the Annapolis Symphony performances, recitals, and ensemble concerts.

Marshall Learning Center- in support of its summer camp program, which provides, among other subjects, music lessons for underserved students through its Violin Program.

“We are so happy to continue honoring David Glaser’s legacy by supporting these local youth programs,” says AMFM board president PJ Thomas. “This year, we were able to increase the total grant from $6,000 to $8,000 and it’s our hope that even more children will be impacted by these incredible programs. Creating opportunities for our next generation of musicians is the perfect way to honor David.”

These grants are just one of AMFM’s youth programs. The Tim King Scholarship Fund provides a scholarship to a high school senior who will study music performance in college and subsidies for underserved students who take lessons with local music organizations.

AMFM is a nonprofit organization that was created to provide financial relief to professional Annapolis musicians who cannot work due to sickness, injury, or any other circumstance leaving them unable to perform. It raises funds through donations and through music events that showcase local professional talent. For more information about AMFM and the David Glaser Education Grant, visit www.am-fm.org.

