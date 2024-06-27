June 27, 2024
Homestead Gardens
Local News

Adult Grief Support Programs by Chesapeake Life Center

Chesapeake Life Center will offer a variety of grief support groups for adults that will be meeting this summer. Groups will meet in person at locations in Anne Arundel, Calvert and Prince George’s counties as well as virtually.

The following grief support groups will meet in person:

  • Drop-In Grief Support Groups are open to anyone grieving. Groups offer participants an opportunity to share their feelings and obtain support from others who are experiencing loss. There is no fee. These groups will meet in Anne Arundel and Calvert counties as follows:
    • North Beach Senior Center, 9010 Chesapeake Ave., North Beach, Maryland, from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, July 3, Aug. 7, and Sept. 4.
    • Southern Pines Senior Center, 20 Appeal Lane, Lusby, Maryland, from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, July 9, Aug. 13 and Sept. 10.
    • Burnett Center for Hope & Healing, 4559 Sixes Road, Prince Frederick, Maryland, from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, July 16, Aug. 20 and Sept. 17.
    • Calvert Pines Senior Center, 450 W. Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick, Maryland, from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, July 16, Aug. 20 and Sept. 17. 
    • Drop-In Grief Group for LGBTQIA+ is for members of the LGBTQIA+ community. The group is facilitated by a licensed queer therapist and is loosely structured to offer an opportunity for participants to share their feelings and grieve with community. It will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, July 9, Aug. 13 and Sept. 10, on the John & Cathy Belcher Campus, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, Maryland.
  • Loss of Life Partner/Spouse Evening Group is a group for individuals grieving the death of a spouse or life partner. The cost is $10 per session. It will meet on the center’s campus at 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4.

Childcare is not provided and children are not permitted in any of these groups.

The following group will meet virtually via Zoom for Healthcare:

  • SoulCollage Support for Loss Transition is a free group that has participants create a series of collages to commemorate lost loved ones and to visually journal the grief process. The group will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 1 and Aug. 5 via Zoom. 

Except for drop-in groups, registration is required and can be completed by calling 888-501-7077 or emailing[email protected]. Visit www.hospicechesapeake.org/events for a complete listing of in-person and virtual groups and workshops for adults and children.  

