Local News

Adaptive Boating Month in Maryland Begins with 25th Don Backe Memorial Regatta

June 2024 has been a significant month for Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating (CRAB), marking the start of “Adaptive Boating Month” in Maryland and the 25th Annual Don Backe Memorial Regatta, honouring CRAB’s founder.

Established six years ago, Adaptive Boating Month in Maryland highlights the importance and opportunities for people with disabilities to enjoy boating activities on the bay. This initiative has raised awareness and established CRAB as a leader in adaptive boating on the Chesapeake Bay and beyond. Governor Wes Moore’s formal proclamation of June 2024 as “Adaptive Boating Month” reinforces CRAB’s role, stating, “Maryland commends CRAB for its successful efforts and acknowledges the vital importance of the Adaptive Boating Center to Annapolis and our state.”

Maryland Department of Disabilities Secretary Carol Beatty presented the framed proclamation to CRAB Chairman Jim Nolan. Secretary Beatty noted the Governor’s mission to “Leave no one behind” as an example of the Administration’s focus on people with disabilities and wounded warriors. Her department has increased its interest and involvement in “quality of life” programs for all disabled citizens in the state.

On 8 June, the 25th Don Backe Memorial Regatta took place at the Annapolis Yacht Club. Annapolis native Brian Stodd, sailing on Club Mac with William Dick of DC, and Tracy and Warren Richter of Annapolis, secured first place by one point after five races. Skipper Tim McGee (RDML ret.) and his crew on Lindy took second place, while Justin Disborough and his team on Lainie finished third. The regatta’s permanent trophy is displayed in the Annapolis Yacht Club lobby.

Spending time on the water is a defining aspect of life in Maryland. The Annapolis Adaptive Boating Center promotes equity in the state and the city, offering a floating dock marina, an adapted power catamaran, six adapted sailboats, and a sip/puff-controlled sailboat for guests with quadriplegia. Having reached its one-year milestone, the center’s new programs, such as adaptive fishing, sit-down yoga, and music sessions, have been enthusiastically received by guests.

Previous Article

19th Annual Boatyard Beach Bash 2024: Tribute to Jimmy Buffett

