June 4, 2024
Annapolis, US 73 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
All You Need To Know Before Moving to a New City A Few Moments With Danylo Fedoryka of Scythian AACPS–There’s An App for That! Anne Arundel County Register of Wills Pleads Guilty to Misconduct in Office SOLD OUT!! Fashion For A Cause
Local News

AACPS–There’s An App for That!

As part of an overhaul of communications tools, Anne Arundel County Public Schools today launched a new mobile app aimed at providing a convenient, customizable avenue for families and the public to access information.

Available in the Apple and Google Play stores by searching “Anne Arundel County Public Schools,” the mobile app features:  

  • Live feed of news and social media posts
  • Events calendar with phone sync
  • Push notifications
  • Customized communities where individuals can follow specific schools
  • Intuitive technology that adapts to phone language settings

The mobile app is one component of a larger endeavor to be implemented by next fall that includes a new web presence for AACPS and all elementary and middle schools; an automated contact system (phone, email, and text all translated into home language); a newsletter feature; and an outreach app that enables confidential two-way communication between classroom teachers and families.

Families and followers can already find information populated on many school pages and calendars in the mobile app.

Daily News Brief Local News
Previous Article

Anne Arundel County Register of Wills Pleads Guilty to Misconduct in Office

 Next Article

A Few Moments With Danylo Fedoryka of Scythian

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Bands IN The Sand

Bands IN The Sand

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

ABC Events

ABC Events

Paca GF 2024

Paca GF 2024

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Hospice

Hospice

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu