AACPS–There’s An App for That!

As part of an overhaul of communications tools, Anne Arundel County Public Schools today launched a new mobile app aimed at providing a convenient, customizable avenue for families and the public to access information.

Available in the Apple and Google Play stores by searching “Anne Arundel County Public Schools,” the mobile app features:

Live feed of news and social media posts

Events calendar with phone sync

Push notifications

Customized communities where individuals can follow specific schools

Intuitive technology that adapts to phone language settings

The mobile app is one component of a larger endeavor to be implemented by next fall that includes a new web presence for AACPS and all elementary and middle schools; an automated contact system (phone, email, and text all translated into home language); a newsletter feature; and an outreach app that enables confidential two-way communication between classroom teachers and families.

Families and followers can already find information populated on many school pages and calendars in the mobile app.

