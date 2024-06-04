AACPS–There’s An App for That!

As part of an overhaul of communications tools, Anne Arundel County Public Schools today launched a new mobile app aimed at providing a convenient, customizable avenue for families and the public to access information.
Available in the Apple and Google Play stores by searching “Anne Arundel County Public Schools,” the mobile app features:
- Live feed of news and social media posts
- Events calendar with phone sync
- Push notifications
- Customized communities where individuals can follow specific schools
- Intuitive technology that adapts to phone language settings
The mobile app is one component of a larger endeavor to be implemented by next fall that includes a new web presence for AACPS and all elementary and middle schools; an automated contact system (phone, email, and text all translated into home language); a newsletter feature; and an outreach app that enables confidential two-way communication between classroom teachers and families.
Families and followers can already find information populated on many school pages and calendars in the mobile app.