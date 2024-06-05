A Few Moments With Raul Midón

You’ve heard him on WTMD. And you can hear him in an abbreviated set with WTMD at their Live Lunch series on June 13th at Rams Head On Stage–tickets are free, but you need to RSVP at WTMD . And yet another chance to see a full show at the Creative Alliance on August 17th. But before that, check out our conversation with Raul Midón.

Raul’s new album, “Lost and Found,” released in April 2024, showcases his talent for blending folk and roots with jazz, soul, and pop. As a seasoned singer and guitarist, Raul has received multiple Grammy nominations and was honored with the distinguished alumni award from the University of Miami, where he studied before becoming a highly sought-after session singer. His impressive collaborations include work with Lizz Wright, Larry Klein, Arif Mardin, Pat Metheny, Richard Bona, Bill Withers, Marcus Miller, Herbie Hancock, Dianne Reeves, and Alex Cuba.

IMPORTANT NOTE: During our conversation, I mistakenly thought (and said) his full concert at the Creative Alliance was on June 17th, it is actually on AUGUST 17th! -JF

