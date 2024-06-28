June 28, 2024
Homestead Gardens
Podcast

A Few Moments With Philly Ocean of Yächtley Crëw

There was a time when “Yacht Rock” was simply popular music! But over the past six or seven years, it has made a resurgence, and leading that wave is the penultimate Yacht Rock band, Yächtley Crëw.

Today, we hop on the phone with lead singer Philly Ocean to talk about their insane Full Speed Ahead tour, which is bringing them to Maryland Hall on July 18th, the genre-defining songs, and what the nearly-sold-out crowd can expect when they sail into town! We also chat about their new EP and landing a spot on Jimmy Buffet’s record label!

Philly is all-in on the movement, having walked down the aisle to a quintessential yacht rock song–You Make Make My Dreams( Come True), and it sounds like he is not sure how or why it all started but is glad that it did. Yacht Rock is here to stay, and for one night at Maryland Hall, the ship will be rocking!

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Bonus Podcast Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News Podcast
Class of 2028 Takes Oath of Office in Tecumseh Court (PHOTOS)

