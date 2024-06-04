June 4, 2024
A Few Moments With Danylo Fedoryka of Scythian

If you are looking for a toe-tapping, great band, look no further than Scythian! I “discovered” them at the first Annapolis Irish Festival and have been a fan ever since. Not an Irish band per-se, but there are some hints.

Danylo Fedoryka is the co-founder of Scythian with his brother Alex and will be at Rams Head On Stage for one show on Friday, June 7th. We interrupted Danylo’s vacation (the first one in 12 years) to talk about Scythin and their roots (their parents emigrated from Ukraine) and how their sound is an eclectic mix between Ukrainian, Celtic, Americana, Roots, Ska, and even a bit of Bulgarian!

We talked about what to expect in an intimate show versus a festival and their other projects, such as the Appaloosa Festival over Labor Day Weekend, their String Break Cruise, and a trip to Ireland.

If you have never seen them, do yourself a favor– and Dan even offered an enticement of “free advice” for listeners that buy a ticket!

Have a listen! And then go grab a pair of tickets!

John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

