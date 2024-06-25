A Birthday Party at Homestead Gardens! Say What?

Homestead Gardens has announced a new offering: a unique venue for children’s birthday parties. The Homestead Gardens Birthday Venue features a private outdoor area where guests can enjoy the natural surroundings and meet barnyard animals.

The venue includes a 30′ x 30′ pavilion tent decorated seasonally with plants, trees, and shrubs, allowing for personal customization. The basic package also includes reserved parking adjacent to the Birthday Park, a large jumping pad for children, picnic tables and benches, food and beverage tables, fans or heaters, waste containers, and a Homestead attendant to assist with setup, serving, and cleanup.

Children will be able to meet and learn about various barnyard animals, including goats, chickens, and cows. Additional options include pony rides, face painting, glitter tattoos, animal balloons, inflatables, and a “Pollinator Express” activity.

Guests are welcome to bring their own food and beverages to the party. In case of inclement weather, parties will be rescheduled.

