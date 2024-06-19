June 24, 2024
19th Annual Boatyard Beach Bash 2024: Tribute to Jimmy Buffett

The Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park has announced the 19th Annual Boatyard Beach Bash, taking place on Saturday, September 21, 2024. This highly anticipated event promises an unforgettable experience with exceptional entertainment, fine food, and drinks.

  • Ticket Information:
    • General Admission Tickets: $150 – Includes beverages, delectable food, and six hours of entertainment.
    • Very Important Parrothead (VIP) Tickets: SOLD OUT – $250 – Includes general admission perks, exclusive seating on the “Parrothead Perch,” special gourmet food, and an exclusive bar.

This year’s event pays tribute to the legendary Jimmy Buffett with performances by members of his iconic Coral Reefer Band, ensuring an evening filled with classic hits and memorable melodies.

Attendees will be treated to performances by:

  • John Frinzi: Joined by Coral Reefer members Doyle Grisham, Eric Darken, Nadirah Shakoor, and friends John Patti and Aaron Scherz, delivering a repertoire of Jimmy Buffett classics.
  • The Floating Collective Band: Featuring Coral Reefer legacy performers Mick Utley, Brendan Mayer, and Erin McAnally, bringing an electric atmosphere.
  • The Peter Mayer Band: Led by Coral Reefer lead guitarist and vocalist Peter Mayer, with Brendan Mayer, Zeb Briskovich, and Miles Vandiver, enchanting the audience with their melodies.
  • JD Spradlin: Radio Margaritaville’s own will serve as emcee, adding his unique flair to the evening.

Join your neighbors at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park for an evening of celebration and music in honor of Jimmy Buffett. Let the sounds of Key West transport you and create lasting memories.

General admission tickets include an open bar and a delicious meal! Ticket proceeds benefit the Annapolis Maritime Museum’s education programs.

Get Tickets

This event is generously sponsored by:

Get your tickets today before they sell out!

