June 24, 2024
Local News

14th Annual Fashion for a Cause Event Sets New Fundraising Record for Chesapeake Kids

Fashion for a Cause

The 14th annual Fashion for a Cause, held on June 7th at the Fluegel Alumni Center in Annapolis, attracted around 350 attendees who enjoyed perfect weather and stylish looks. The event raised over $240,000 for Chesapeake Kids, a Hospice of the Chesapeake program supporting children affected by advanced illness and loss, setting a new fundraising record.

For the third consecutive year, Bryan Nehman, co-host of C4 and Bryan Nehman on WBAL NewsRadio, served as emcee. He was joined by Hospice of the Chesapeake President and CEO Becky Miller. Marie Burgess, a volunteer counselor, shared her family’s journey with the Chesapeake Kids program. Her son Harvey, a pediatric hospice patient, passed away at age four. The support from the organization’s grief counseling and support groups led Burgess to volunteer, inspiring many attendees to donate and contributing to the event’s success.

The event featured a fashion show with 33 community members modeling summer fashions and accessories from Annapolis retailers, including 3 Sisters, Alpaca International, and Anthropologie. Attendees enjoyed food and beverages from vendors such as Bayside Bull, Caliente Grille, and Light House Bistro.

Generous support came from community businesses and leaders, including Presenting Sponsor HM2 Buck for Hope Foundation and numerous other sponsors like Anne Arundel Dermatology, M&T Bank, and First Citizens Bank. The combined efforts of all participants made this year’s Fashion for a Cause a memorable and record-breaking fundraiser for Chesapeake Kids.

