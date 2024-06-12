12 Innings Not Enough to Pull Out a Baysox Win

The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, were outlasted in extra innings against the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, in a 10-8 loss in 12 innings on Thursday night at Prince George’s Stadium.

Bowie (32-33) held a 5-1 lead through five innings highlighted by two run scoring hits from Jud Fabian on an RBI single in the third and a two-run double in the fifth.

Altoona (26-40) responded with four unanswered runs from the sixth inning to the eighth inning, including a game-tying solo homer by Kervin Pichardo, who tallied a game-high four hits on the night.

With the game tied at five at the end of nine innings, Altoona took the lead in the 10th on an RBI single from Wyatt Hendrie off right-handed reliever Nick Richmond.

With two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th, John Rhodes tied the game at six with an RBI single into right. Fabian tried to score the winning run at the plate on the hit but was thrown out by Yoyner Fajardo, sending the game to the 11th.

Altoona retook the lead 7-6 in the 11th after Joe Perez singled home Fajardo. In the bottom of the 11th, Collin Burns tied up the score on an RBI single to bring home Rhodes from second. After Burns was bunted over to third by Ryan Higgins, Frederick Bencosme lined into an inning-ending double play after lining out to second. The second baseman Pichardo threw to third to nab Burns and keep the game tied.

The Curve broke through in the 12th for three runs off Dylan Heid (L, 3-1), who was summoned to pitch on just two days of rest. An infield RBI single from Pichardo plated home the go-ahead run and a throwing error by Higgins plated home a second run. A sacrifice fly from Hendrie put Altoona in front 10-7.

In the bottom of the 12th, Fabian grounded into a fielder’s choice to score Bencosme from third. With two outs and the tying run at the plate in Matthew Etzel, the Orioles’ 2023 10th round pick bounced out to shortstop to end the game.

Fabian led the team with a game-high four RBI, his third 4+ RBI game of the season. The Orioles No. 12 prospect reached base five times in the game. Rhodes collected two more hits and two more RBI to boost his team-leading average in the month of June to .354 and a team-leading 15 RBI.

Starting right-hander Kyle Brnovich threw 4.2 innings and gave up one run on four hits across two walks and two strikeouts in a no decision. Brnovich now owns a 3.00 ERA in eight starts this year.

Altoona right-hander JC Flowers (W, 1-1) picked up the win after delivering three innings in extras.

Bowie continues its six-game first half finale with Altoona on Friday night. RHP Seth Johnson (0-4, 2.70 ERA) is set to start on the mound for the Baysox, against RHP Bubba Chandler (2-5, 5.13 ERA) for the Curve. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET from Prince George’s Stadium.

Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

